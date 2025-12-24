Nigeria: Troost-Ekong Grateful As Tinubu Confers National Honour On Ex Super Eagles Captain

Troost-Ekong described the honour as a proud moment for his family and a powerful reminder of his bond with Nigeria

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu after being conferred with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR)

Troost-Ekong described the honour as a proud moment for his family and a powerful reminder of his bond with Nigeria.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The former Super Eagles captain shared his reaction in an emotional Facebook post on Tuesday, shortly after receiving the official certificate following the announcement of the national honours.

"I am honoured and grateful to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for conferring on me the MFR national honour," he wrote.

"I have been sent the official certificate today following the announcement last night. It's a very proud moment for me and my family to receive this recognition."

The national honour

The 32-year-old defender reflected on what Nigeria has meant to him throughout his football journey, describing the national team as central to his identity and purpose.

"Nigeria gave me my identity, my purpose, and the platform to live my dream through football," Troost-Ekong said.

"Wearing the green and white has always been a great responsibility, privilege, and a promise to give everything for the badge and for our people."

Troost-Ekong also turned his attention to the present, offering words of encouragement as the Super Eagles begin their campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

"As our Super Eagles begin their AFCON journey today, I wish the team every success. As promised, I'll be supporting them all the way. I believe in this group, our nation and what we can achieve.

"I am, and will always be, proud to be Nigerian 🇳🇬," he concluded.

A fitting honour after international retirement

The national honour comes just weeks after Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a 10-year career with the Super Eagles that began in 2015 under the late Stephen Keshi.

Born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father, Troost-Ekong switched allegiance to Nigeria and made his debut in a 2-0 victory over Chad during the 2017 AFCON qualifiers. From that point, he became a mainstay in the national team, admired for his leadership, discipline and consistency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He went on to earn 83 caps, captaining Nigeria across multiple competitions and tournaments. His international career included appearances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Troost-Ekong played every match as Nigeria won bronze, scoring the decisive goal against Denmark in the quarter-finals. His AFCON legacy was even more remarkable.

He won bronze at AFCON 2019 and silver at AFCON 2023, where he captained the Super Eagles to the final in Côte d'Ivoire. Despite playing through injury, he scored three goals, including one in the final, and was named Player of the Tournament -- becoming the highest-scoring defender in AFCON history.

In announcing his retirement, Troost-Ekong said the decision was driven by a desire to step aside for the next generation, while pledging lifelong support for the national team.