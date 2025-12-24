Nigeria: Nasarawa Police CP Orders Statewide Crackdown On Criminal Hideouts

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, has directed commanders of the force in the state to carry out raids on criminal hideouts in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

According to the PPRO, the commissioner had met with Area, Squadron and Operational Commanders for a sustained raid on the hideouts.

Nansel noted that the CP's action followed the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to all Police Commands to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free yuletide celebration.

"The Commissioner met with Area and Operational Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Heads of Tactical Units to strategise the operation.

"During the meeting, the commissioner ordered relentless raids on identified flashpoints and criminal hideouts, intensified confidence-building patrols, and enhanced visibility policing throughout the state, during the festive season.

"He charged officers and men of the Command to discharge their duties with utmost professionalism and commitment, to ensure that residents enjoy a peaceful and secure yuletide celebration," he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson reiterated the existing ban on the use, sale, and possession of knockouts and other explosive devices.

He urged parents and guardians to caution their wards against engaging in such acts, warning that anyone found violating the ban will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He assured the public of the Command's commitment to safeguarding lives and property before, during, and after the festive period.

