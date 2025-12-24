Nigeria: Burna Boy Joins Dede Mabiaku to Thrill Fans With Fela's 'Palava' Performance

LAGOS -- Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has sparked excitement online after joining Afrobeat veteran, Dede Mabiaku, on stage to perform Palava, a classic song by late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

In a viral video currently making the rounds on social media, the duo were seen delivering a lively rendition of the politically charged track, originally titled Trouble Sleep Yanga Wake Am. Burna Boy appeared fully immersed in the moment as Dede Mabiaku led the vocals, while the audience responded with loud cheers and sing-alongs.

The atmosphere at the event reflected the enduring influence of Fela's music, as fans of different generations vibed to the performance. Palava, one of Fela's socially conscious works, addresses issues of oppression, corruption and social injustice--themes that remain relevant in today's Nigerian society.

Burna Boy has, on several occasions, acknowledged Fela Kuti as a major influence on his sound and message, often infusing Afrobeat elements and socially reflective lyrics into his music.

Dede Mabiaku, a former member of Fela's Afrika 70 band, is widely regarded as one of the custodians of Fela's musical and ideological legacy. He continues to perform Fela's songs both within and outside Nigeria.

The onstage collaboration has since drawn praise from fans, many describing it as a powerful meeting point between the roots of Afrobeat and its modern global expression.