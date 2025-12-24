Nigeria: Kwankwaso Blames Lack of Political Will for Insecurity, Urges Govt to Act

Kano -- Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), has attributed the persistent insecurity in Nigeria to a lack of political will from the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Kwankwaso made the remarks while serving as special guest of honour at the passing-out parade of 2,000 newly recruited watchmen under the Kano State Neighborhood Watch Corps.

Recalling his experience as former Minister of Defence, he noted that Nigerian troops perform exceptionally well on peacekeeping missions abroad but face challenges in addressing domestic insecurity due to inadequate political support.

"The capacity of our officers and men is proven," Kwankwaso said. "What we are lacking today is political will, especially from the Commander-in-Chief. He must provide the military and other security agencies with adequate training, recruitment, equipment, arms, and ammunition to effectively combat insecurity."

He further called on the federal government to absorb trained personnel from northern states, including Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara, into security operations. Kwankwaso emphasized that Nigeria requires at least one million military personnel to address both domestic and regional security threats.

"Not only in the northwest, but across the country, additional armed security forces are needed to support the military and other agencies," he added. "It is the federal government's primary responsibility to protect the people and ensure peace and stability for development."

Despite his criticism of the federal government, Kwankwaso expressed optimism that the Kano State Neighborhood Watch Corps initiative will help restore security in border communities experiencing insecurity.