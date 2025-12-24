Nigeria: Governor Lawal Honours Security Agencies With Year-End Appreciation Tour

press release

Governor Lawal, represented by the Secretary as to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada conveyed the profound gratitude of the government and people of Zamfara to the frontline men and women battling insecurity across the state.

Governor Dauda Lawal on Tuesday launched a two-day, end-of-the-year tour, honouring all the security and law enforcement agencies safeguarding the people of Zamfara State.

The visit, first of its kind in the state, serves as a strategic engagement aimed at recognising the dedication, sacrifices and resilience of the security personnel in protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

It also aims to bolster morale of the security personnel and strengthen collaboration between the state government and federal security agencies in the fight against all forms of criminality in the state.

He further solicited more concerted efforts towards addressing the state's security challenges, reassuring that the state government would continue to provide all support they require to perform their duties effectively.

The governor also extended heartfelt condolences to the agencies, praying for the eternal rest of the officers who might have paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

To further demonstrate the state government's appreciation, the governor has earmarked N160 million across the agencies as end-of-year solidarity package. The kind gesture is to enable them celebrate the Yuletide festivities with ease.

The first leg of the tour covers 1 Bridge Command, 207 Air Force Quick Response Group, Garrison Command, State Police Command, Nigerian Customs Service, Department of State Security, Police Mobile (MP) 42, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and the State Community Protection Guards (CPG).