Tanzania/Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Ajayi, Lookman Fire Super Eagles to Victory Over Tanzania

The result puts Nigeria in a strong position early in Group C ahead of the other group games against Tunisia and Uganda

Nigeria began their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania on Tuesday evening, shaking off early nerves to secure three vital points in Group C at the Fez Stadium in Morocco.

Under pressure after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles knew anything short of a winning start would deepen scrutiny around the team.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

They eventually delivered, thanks to goals from defender Semi Ajayi and forward Ademola Lookman, though not without a scare from a spirited Tanzanian side.

Nigeria dominated early possession but struggled to break down Tanzania's compact defence.

Tanzania arrived in Morocco under interim coach Miguel Gamondi, appointed just a month before the tournament following the dismissal of Hemed Suleiman.

The Super Eagles created the clearer chances in the first half. Victor Osimhen was denied a certain goal when Tanzanian defender Mwamyeto produced a crucial goal-line clearance after the striker rounded the goalkeeper. Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Chukwueze both forced smart saves from Tanzania goalkeeper Masudi, who kept his side in the game with a string of stops.

Nigeria's breakthrough finally came in the 36th minute. Alex Iwobi floated in a measured cross from midfield, and Semi Ajayi rose highest in the box to power a header past the goalkeeper, giving the Super Eagles a deserved 1-0 lead going into the break.

The match changed quickly after halftime.

Just five minutes into the second half, Tanzania stunned Nigeria when M'Mombwa reacted fastest to a lofted delivery and calmly slotted home to make it 1-1. The equaliser briefly exposed Nigeria's defensive fragility and lifted Tanzanian confidence.

However, the response was swift. In the 52nd minute, Ademola Lookman restored Nigeria's lead with a moment of quality, taking a couple of touches outside the box before firing a left-footed strike beyond Masudi. It was a crucial goal that steadied Nigeria and shifted momentum back in their favour.

Nigeria looked more fluid after regaining the lead. Moses Simon, introduced from the bench, added pace on the left, while Lookman and Osimhen combined well in advanced areas. Osimhen thought he had scored earlier, but his effort was ruled out for offside, adding to the drama of the contest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the game wore on, Nigeria managed proceedings carefully, sitting deeper and slowing the tempo.

Tanzania pushed forward in search of another equaliser but lacked cutting edge in the final third, with their best late chances either blocked or comfortably dealt with by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Substitutions late on helped Nigeria run down the clock, and despite a few nervous moments, the Super Eagles held firm to seal the win.

The result puts Nigeria in a strong position early in Group C ahead of the other group games against Tunisia and Uganda.

For Eric Chelle's side, the victory offers a much-needed confidence boost and eases some of the pressure following their World Cup disappointment.

Nigeria will now turn focus to their next group fixture, knowing that while improvements are needed, a winning start keeps their AFCON hopes firmly alive.