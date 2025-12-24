Nigeria: Speed Darlington Dares Naptip to Arrest Him Over Alleged Sexual Offence

His comments come six months after NAPTIP declared him wanted for failing to honour invitations following claims he made during an Instagram Live session, which he later described as false.

Controversial singer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington has challenged the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to arrest him, insisting the agency should act if it truly has a case against him.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the agency declared the singer wanted in June, after he failed to honor NAPTIP's invitation for questioning over an alleged sexual engagement with a minor.

The invitations followed statements he made during an Instagram Live session in which he admitted to having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl in an hotel.

Challenge

Speaking in a recent interview on Honest Bunch on Monday, the 'Baby Oil' singer alleged that the agency has nothing against him in the case of sexual engagement with the minor, daring them to arrest him to prove otherwise.

When asked about his involvement in the incident, to clear his reputation from the allegation, which he publicly confessed to during an online session on Instagram, Speed Darlington refused to give an explanation to his claims, giving no answer to whether or not he committed the offense.

"I don't want to clear anything. Let them feel blank. I am not worried about my reputation; work is coming. The people who like Speed Darlington still check Speed Darlington.

"Does NAPTIP not know where I am? Let them come get me. Let them come and get me if they really have something," the controversial singer refused further clarifications.

Backstory

On 27 May 2025, Speed Darlington allegedly admitted to having sex with a minor in an Instagram Live video. A day after, the singer made another video explaining that his previous sexual claims were false, noting he only wanted to trend his newly released song, "Village Girl."

Subsequently, NAPTIP invited the singer for questions twice, but the singer failed to show up at the occasions. On 27 June, NAPTIP declared the singer wanted for allegedly failing to honour two separate invitations.

In response to the declaration, Speed Darlington insisted that he committed no crime. He demanded that NAPTIP withdraw the 'wanted' notice and pay him N2.5 million in damages as a condition for engaging with the agency.

By 18 July, the singer, however, filed a lawsuit against NAPTIP, claiming that the agency violated his fundamental human rights.

In the suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja and obtained by this newspaper, the singer described NAPTIP's actions as unlawful and an abuse of his rights.