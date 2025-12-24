Nigeria: U.S. Reacts to Ambassadorial Recall Reports, Says Process Routine

The United States has reacted to reports claiming that its Ambassador to Nigeria has been recalled following recent diplomatic exchanges between both countries, saying any change in ambassadorial posting is a normal process and not linked to bilateral tensions.

Responding to Vanguard on Tuesday night , a Senior State Department Official in Washington DC said, "Any change in Ambassador is a standard process in any administration. An ambassador is a personal representative of the President."

The official also addressed concerns raised by President Donald Trump over alleged religious violence in Nigeria, noting that the US expects continued progress.

The official said, "The Government of Nigeria has undertaken reforms to prioritize the protection of Christian populations from extremist violence and we expect Nigeria to continue making measurable progress in combating religiously motivated violence against Christian communities."

The response follows reports suggesting that the United States had recalled, or planned to recall, its Ambassador to Nigeria after recent diplomatic engagement over security and religious freedom issues.

The Federal Government had earlier said the diplomatic disagreement triggered by the comments of President Trump had been largely resolved.

The US response, however, suggests that relations between both countries remain ongoing, with Washington maintaining focus on Nigeria's efforts to address religiously motivated violence.