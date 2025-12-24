Nigeria: Lagos Deploys Over 5,000 Police Personnel for Christmas, New Year Security

The Lagos State Police Command has rolled out robust security measures for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, deploying thousands of officers across the state to prevent crime, ensure free traffic flow and curb the rising incidence of fatal road accidents during the festive period.

Acting in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, ordered the massive deployment of police personnel to guarantee the safety of lives and property before, during and after the celebrations.

The deployment cuts across conventional police officers, tactical units and intelligence operatives assigned to monitor and neutralise activities of individuals or groups capable of threatening public peace. Marine police officers have also been tasked to intensify patrols and surveillance of waterways to prevent criminal infiltration through the state's aquatic routes.

In addition, special squads have been strategically positioned across Lagos, while Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and heads of tactical units have been directed to intensify patrols, ensure visibility policing and maintain round-the-clock surveillance across all parts of the state. Officers on duty have been charged to remain professional, courteous and firm in the discharge of their responsibilities.

To ease traffic congestion associated with the festive rush, the command disclosed that over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed specifically for traffic management duties along major highways, inner roads and other traffic-prone areas.

As part of efforts to address the upsurge in fatal road accidents during the yuletide, CP Jimoh recently held a strategic meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, alongside other security and safety agencies. The meeting, which included representatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Controller of Works, focused on sustainable measures to reduce accidents and enhance public safety.

Furthermore, joint police teams comprising conventional officers, tactical squads, smart operatives and intelligence units have been deployed to crack down on traffic robbers, miscreants, hoodlums and other criminal elements who may seek to exploit the festive season to disrupt public peace.

The police said special attention is being given to the security of places of worship, recreational centres, nightclubs, markets, motor parks and other public gathering points expected to witness increased human traffic during the celebrations.

CP Jimoh assured residents and visitors of the command's unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property throughout the festive season and beyond. He urged members of the public to remain law-abiding and vigilant, and to promptly report suspicious movements or incidents to the nearest police station or through the command's emergency lines: 07061019374, 08065154338, 08063299264 and 08039344870.

The Lagos State Police Command reiterated its resolve to ensure a safe, peaceful and crime-free Christmas and New Year celebration across the state.