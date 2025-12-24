Nigeria: Fubara Vows Jobs for 50 Children of Fallen Soldiers, Donates N100m to Their Families

23 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Daniel Abia

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called for increased support for families of fallen and retired members of the Armed Forces, stressing that such support is necessary in recognition of their sacrifices for national unity and stability.

The governor made the call during the Emblem Appeal Launch to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, held at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Governor Fubara described the theme, "Sacrifice and Unity: Honouring Our Heroes," as timely and significant.

He noted that retired soldiers devoted the better part of their lives to the defence of the nation and the maintenance of peace and stability across the country.

In demonstration of the state government's commitment, the governor announced a donation of ₦100 million to launch the 2026 emblem appeal fund.

He noted that the amount represents a 150 per cent increase over the ₦40 million donated by the state during the previous appeal.

Governor Fubara further urged the Nigerian Legion to forward the names of 50 wards for employment, to enable the state government fulfil its outstanding commitment made last year.

He also assured that the ongoing construction of the Legion's permanent secretariat would be completed next year.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.