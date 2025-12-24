Nigeria: Fubara Vows Jobs for 50 Children of Fallen Soldiers, Donates N100m to Their Families

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called for increased support for families of fallen and retired members of the Armed Forces, stressing that such support is necessary in recognition of their sacrifices for national unity and stability.

The governor made the call during the Emblem Appeal Launch to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, held at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Governor Fubara described the theme, "Sacrifice and Unity: Honouring Our Heroes," as timely and significant.

He noted that retired soldiers devoted the better part of their lives to the defence of the nation and the maintenance of peace and stability across the country.

In demonstration of the state government's commitment, the governor announced a donation of ₦100 million to launch the 2026 emblem appeal fund.

He noted that the amount represents a 150 per cent increase over the ₦40 million donated by the state during the previous appeal.

Governor Fubara further urged the Nigerian Legion to forward the names of 50 wards for employment, to enable the state government fulfil its outstanding commitment made last year.

He also assured that the ongoing construction of the Legion's permanent secretariat would be completed next year.