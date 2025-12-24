Nigeria: Accord Party Dismisses Factional Claims, Reaffirms Mgbudem As Authentic National Chairman

The Accord Party has firmly dismissed claims of factional leadership within its ranks, declaring that it remains united, stable and under the authentic leadership of Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem as its National Chairman, a position it said is duly recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing a world press conference on Tuesday at the party's National Secretariat in Abuja, Mgbudem accused detractors of spreading falsehoods and engaging in what he described as "cheap publicity and stomach infrastructure politics," insisting that Accord has no faction at any level.

"There is no faction in Accord. I am the authentic National Chairman duly elected at a properly constituted national convention and recognised by INEC," Mgbudem stated.

He described Accord as "the most peaceful, stable, united, progressive and fastest-growing political party in Nigeria," stressing that the party would not dissipate energy responding to what he termed frivolities from "political nomads roaming the democratic space."

Mgbudem used the briefing to address what he called misleading propaganda by the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, who he said had long been expelled from Accord for gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

According to him, Imumolen was expelled following the recommendations of a seven-man disciplinary committee constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) and later ratified unanimously by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on November 20, 2024.

"The NEC upheld and endorsed his expulsion. From that date, Prof. Imumolen ceased to be a member of Accord. He has not appealed his expulsion to date," Mgbudem said.

He accused Imumolen of impersonating party leadership, filing frivolous court cases and attempting to hijack the party through what he described as "forum shopping" and misleading ex parte court orders.

The Accord chairman recalled that the party held its National Convention on July 28, 2024, at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja, in line with the party's constitution, the Electoral Act, and INEC guidelines. He said the convention was duly monitored by INEC and reported widely by the media.

Mgbudem explained that although Imumolen later obtained an interim court order in August 2024 declaring himself chairman, the order lapsed after seven days and was subsequently vacated. He noted that the court later ordered Imumolen and his associates to vacate the party's national secretariat, which they had allegedly forcefully entered.

In a subsequent ruling delivered on July 17, 2025, the FCT High Court struck out Imumolen's suit for want of jurisdiction, holding that leadership disputes within political parties are internal affairs and non-justiciable, except in cases involving statutory violations or criminal acts.

"The court clearly held that the leadership of Accord is an internal party matter. With that ruling, the Maxwell Mgbudem-led leadership continues to pilot the affairs of the party to date," he said.

Mgbudem attributed the party's growing national profile to the entry of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, into Accord, noting that his defection had attracted thousands of new members nationwide.

He dismissed recent claims by Imumolen of nominating a governorship candidate for Osun State as "a hallucination of the worst order," insisting that Adeleke emerged as Accord's duly nominated candidate through a primary election monitored by INEC and covered by the media.

Looking ahead, the Accord chairman stated that the party is focused on winning the 2026 Osun governorship election, as well as elections in Ekiti State, the FCT area councils, and the 2027 general elections.

"As a responsible party, we will not join issues with expelled members and political jobbers," Mgbudem said, urging the media and the public to disregard what he described as false claims and propaganda.

He called on journalists to seek clarification from the party leadership when in doubt and reaffirmed Accord's commitment to internal democracy, discipline and national development.