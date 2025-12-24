Nigeria: Measles - Nigeria Records 26,866 Suspected Cases, 153 Deaths in 2025 - NCDC

The figures, contained in the NCDC's Measles Situation Report for November 2025, show that while no death was recorded in November, measles outbreaks persisted in several parts of the country, largely affecting unvaccinated children.

Nigeria recorded 26,866 suspected measles cases and 153 deaths between January and November 2025, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

The figures, contained in the NCDC's Measles Situation Report for November 2025, show that while no death was recorded in November, measles outbreaks persisted in several parts of the country, largely affecting unvaccinated children.

The NCDC reported 71 suspected measles cases in November across 20 states and 47 local government areas (LGAs).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Of the suspected cases, only one (1.41%) was laboratory-confirmed during the month, while 63 cases (88.7%) remained pending classification. Seven cases were discarded.

The states with the highest number of suspected cases were Delta (13), Kwara (6), Bayelsa (6), Jigawa (6), and Akwa Ibom (5), together accounting for 50.7 per cent of all cases reported in November.

The agency said no death was recorded from confirmed measles cases during the month.

Cumulative burden in 2025

From January to November 2025, suspected measles cases were reported in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, spanning 507 LGAs, the NCDC report stated.

The most affected states, Borno (7,968), Zamfara (4,779), Yobe (2,076), Bauchi (1,574), and Kebbi (1,357), accounted for 66.1% of the 26,866 suspected cases recorded nationwide.

Out of these, 19,213 cases (71.5%) were confirmed, including 2,791 laboratory-confirmed, 2,013 epidemiologically linked, and 14,409 clinically compatible cases.

A total of 6,440 cases (23.8 per cent) were discarded, while 1,213 cases (3.4 per cent) remained under investigation.

Children and vaccination gaps

According to the NCDC, children aged 9 to 59 months accounted for 9,399 confirmed cases, representing 48.9% of all confirmed infections.

The report also highlighted vaccination gaps, noting that 14,801 confirmed cases (77 per cent) occurred among children who had not received any dose of the measles vaccine.

Overall, 153 deaths were recorded among confirmed cases during the period, resulting in a case fatality rate of 0.8 per cent, the same rate recorded during the corresponding period in 2024.

Outbreak status

The NCDC disclosed that 188 LGAs across 27 states recorded measles outbreaks between January and November 2025.

However, by the end of November, 187 LGAs had ended their outbreaks, leaving only Eti Osa Local Government Area in Lagos State with an ongoing outbreak. No new outbreak was recorded during the month.

The agency continues to emphasise the need for routine immunisation, improved surveillance, and timely response to prevent further spread of measles, particularly among young children.

Measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease caused by the measles virus. It mostly affects children, especially those who are not vaccinated, but adults can also become infected.

The illness usually begins with fever, cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes, followed by a rash that spreads across the body.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In severe cases, measles can lead to complications such as pneumonia, diarrhoea, blindness, and death, particularly among young children and people with weak immune systems.

Measles spreads very easily from person to person through the air. People can contract the virus by breathing in droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes, through close contact with an infected person, or by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth.

The virus can survive on surfaces or in the air for several hours, making it possible to become infected even without direct contact. Health experts say that vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles, as unvaccinated individuals are at the highest risk of infection and severe illness.