Nigeria: 'Ini Edo's 'Very Dirty Christmas' Not an Insult to Christianity', Actors Guild Tells CAN

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has countered criticisms from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over actress Ini Edo's film, 'Dirty Christmas', insisting the movie is not an insult to the 'Body of Christ'.

CAN, in a statement signed by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, earlier stated that the movie showed a lack of respect for Christendom.

Addressing the concerns, the Director-General of the National Film and Video Censor Board (NFVCB), Shaibu Husseini, acknowledged that the film passed all required legal and regulatory processes before its title received approval.

Mr Husseini, however, asked the 43-year-old actress to adjust the title in response to the objections raised. Afterwards, the actress appealed to the NFVCB not to remove the movie and expressed her readiness to make adjustments to the title.

Enter AGN

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by its National President, Ejezie Rollas, the AGN said the 'Dirty Christmas' is a metaphorical and creative expression, urging CAN to look beyond the movie's title and focus on its context.

The AGN clarified that the filmmaker, Ini Edo, is a practising Christian, stating the actress's efforts were to portray real-life experiences, rather than forming hostility towards the religion.

"However, it would have been more prudent and constructive if the concerns raised were based on a full and contextual review of the film's content, rather than conclusions drawn solely from its title.

"Ini Edo is a committed Christian who holds her faith in deep reverence. As a creative professional, her work, like many artistic expressions, engages with real-life experiences that may not always conform strictly to conventional

societal expectations. This should not be misconstrued as irrelevance or hostility toward religion.

"The title Dirty Christmas is not an insult to the Body of Christ. Rather, it is a metaphorical and creative expression intended to portray the layered realities

that sometimes accompany the season, without mocking Christianity or trivialising its doctrines," the statement read.

Balance

The AGN further addressed CAN's statement, also directed at NFVCB, in the movie title, stating the Censors Board operates within a clear statutory mandate and regulatory framework designed to balance moral sensitivity with freedom of creative expression.

The Actors' Guild, however, indicated varied perspectives on Christmas and advised CAN to deploy its moral influence toward addressing "painful realities", particularly the persistent violence and tragic loss of innocent Christian lives across various parts of Nigeria.

"It is also pertinent to acknowledge that perspectives on Christmas differ even

among Christian denominations, reinforcing the understanding that the

Celebration is not perceived uniformly within the faith.

"A complete viewing of the film confirms that it contains no scenes or narratives

that ridicule, demean, or undermine Christianity. Any assertions to the contrary would therefore benefit from a more comprehensive engagement with the work itself.

"At this critical juncture, we respectfully encourage CAN to continue deploying its moral influence toward addressing far more pressing and painful realities,

particularly the persistent violence and tragic loss of innocent Christian lives

across various parts of Nigeria. These profound humanitarian concerns demand sustained advocacy, compassion, and national attention," the AGN said.

Mutual dialogue

Moreover, the body also advocated for mutual dialogue and constructive engagement between faith institutions in the country and the creative industry, allowing the industry to thrive and ensure peace.

"We call for measured dialogue, mutual respect, and constructive engagement

between faith institutions and the creative industry, allowing creativity to thrive responsibly while preserving the sanctity of religious values.

"Such an approach truly reflects the spirit of Christmas, peace, justice, understanding, and love, and strengthens unity between religious institutions and the creative industry," the statement read.