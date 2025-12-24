Nigeria: Lack of Political Will Hampering Fight Against Insecurity - Kwankwaso

Kano — The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that a lack of political will on the part of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government is hampering efforts to tackle insecurity in the country.

Kwankwaso, a two-term former governor of Kano State, stated this while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the passing-out parade of 2,000 newly recruited watchmen under the Kano State Neighbourhood Watch Corps.

The former Minister of Defence recalled, with nostalgia, how Nigerian troops deployed on peacekeeping missions in other countries performed creditably well, yet have been unable to resolve the persistent insecurity at home.

He urged the President to adequately equip security agencies through sustained training and retraining, recruitment, and the provision of necessary equipment, arms and ammunition to effectively confront the security challenges.

According to him, "Let me at this point advise the Federal Government, particularly in my capacity as a former Minister of Defence under former President Olusegun Obasanjo. I know the capacity of our officers and men. I have seen them in action in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Darfur and Sudan. They performed excellently and made all of us proud.

"Based on that experience, many of us believe that what we lack today is political will, especially from the Commander-in-Chief himself. The Commander-in-Chief must come forward and truly assume that role by providing the military and other security agencies with what they require in terms of training, retraining, recruitment, equipment, arms and ammunition, among others."

Kwankwaso further advised the Federal Government to absorb trained youths from states such as Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara into the nation's security architecture to strengthen the fight against banditry.

"In our blueprint, we clearly stated that over a short period, this country requires not less than one million military personnel. This is based on experiences within Nigeria and in other parts of the world," he said.

He noted that insecurity was not limited to the North-West, pointing out that other regions had established complementary security outfits, including Amotekun in the South-West.

Kwankwaso also lamented the continued killings and kidnappings across the country, stressing that security remained the primary responsibility of the Federal Government.

"As we celebrate here today, many of our people are still in the bush being kidnapped, while others are being killed. The Federal Government must not only provide leadership but also take responsibility for ensuring peace and stability for development," he added.

However, he expressed optimism that the unveiling of the Kano State Neighbourhood Watch Corps would help restore peace in border communities of the state currently experiencing pockets of insecurity.