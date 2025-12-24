Nigeria: Navy Rescues 20 As Vessel Catches Fire On Calabar Channel

24 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ike Uchechukwu

Calabar--The Nigerian Navy has rescued 20 crew members after a vessel caught fire along the Calabar Channel on Monday night.

The Base Operations Officer, Lt.-Cdr. Kelechi Ahunanya, disclosed this in a statement made available to Vanguard in Calabar, yesterday.

Ahunanya said the vessel, Motor Vessel (MV) Chimba Express, had 21 persons on board, comprising 14 Nigerians and seven Cameroonians, noting that one crew member remains missing as of the time of filing this report.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) OSE, while on routine patrol, responded to a distress call at about 1300 hours from the vessel, which was en route from Gabon to Calabar, conveying scrap materials and other logistics.

He said: "On arrival at the scene, thick smoke was observed emanating from the vessel, which necessitated immediate rescue operations.

"Crew members who had abandoned the ship, as well as those stranded on deck, were rescued using life buoys. Twenty crew members were successfully rescued and administered first aid," he said.

He added that the Chief Engineer, who reportedly jumped overboard for fear of a possible explosion, is still missing, adding that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Ahunanya disclosed that the rescue operation was supported by personnel from the Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, and the Naval Security Station 030 Houseboat, with assistance from local fishermen in the area.

He further stated that NNS OSE deployed portable pumps to fight the fire, which affected the midship and aft sections of the vessel.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.