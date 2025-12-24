Nigeria/Tanzania: Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania - Super Eagles Player Ratings in Afcon 2025 Group C Opener

It was a performance heavy on defensive grit and individual moments, but light on fluency and ruthlessness, a reminder that tournament football punishes waste

Nigeria's Super Eagles opened their AFCON 2025 campaign with a 2-1 victory over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, but it was a night that underlined both promise and problems.

Against a Tanzania side desperate to make history, Nigeria did just enough.

Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman found the net, while a moment of overconfidence from Stanley Nwabali allowed Charles M'Mombwa pull Tanzania level, briefly turning what should have been a controlled evening into a test of nerve.

PREMIUM TIMES provides a detailed assessment of the Nigeria Super Eagles, following their narrow win over the Tanzania Taifa Stars.

The first eleven

Goalkeeper

Stanley Nwabali - 6/10

The Chippa United captain had a largely quiet first hlf, but his lapse early in the second period proved costly. Nwabali was slow to close down Charles M'Mombwa, allowing Tanzania back into the game.

The error exposed a momentary loss of defensive focus, with Zaidu Sanusi closest but switched off. A reminder that concentration is non-negotiable at AFCON.

Defenders

Calvin Bassey - 7.5/10

Strong, composed and largely dominant. Bassey anchored the backline with authority, forming a solid partnership with Semi Ajayi. The goal conceded was the only blemish on an otherwise assured display.

Semi Ajayi - 8/10

Nigeria's standout defender on the night. Calm under pressure, commanding in the air and decisive when it mattered most.

His second international goal, Nigeria's opener, proved vital and set the tone early.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - 6.5/10

Balanced and disciplined. Osayi-Samuel offered defensive solidity while still supporting attacks when needed. Not spectacular, but effective.

Zaidu Sanusi - 6/10

The obvious weak link on the night. While neat in possession at times, his positional awareness was exposed in the build-up to Tanzania's equaliser. AFCON-level football demands sharper defensive discipline.

Midfielders & Forwards

Wilfred Ndidi - 7/10

A captain's performance in effort and commitment.

Wearing the armband with authority, Ndidi covered huge ground, disrupted Tanzania's rhythm and provided balance in midfield. His leadership presence was clear.

Alex Iwobi - 7.5/10

Influential and composed. Iwobi dictated tempo, kept Nigeria ticking and delivered the assist for Ajayi's opener. One of Nigeria's most reliable outlets on the night.

Ademola Lookman - 8/10

Decisive when Nigeria needed him most. Just two minutes after Tanzania equalised, Lookman restored Nigeria's lead with a calm, confident finish. Moments like this define tournaments.

Fans would be hoping that it becomes a regular sight as the team

Samuel Chukwueze - 6/10

Bright early on, but faded after the break. His influence dropped as Tanzania grew into the game, and his substitution felt timely.

Akor Adams - 6.5/10

Unlucky not to score. His first-half header rattled the crossbar, and his movement caused problems. A solid showing without end product.

Victor Osimhen - 6/10

A frustrating evening for Nigeria's talisman. Osimhen worked hard but missed several presentable chances, particularly in the first half. His goals will come, but this was a night to forget.

The Substitutes

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru - 6/10

Brought energy and legs into midfield after coming on for Chukwueze. Kept things tidy without significantly shifting momentum.

Moses Simon - 6.5/10

Lively and direct. Simon injected pace and creativity from the bench, troubling Tanzania's defence with his dribbling and movement. Also, stretching the opposition thing.

Paul Onuachu - N/A

Introduced late for Osimhen with little time to influence proceedings.

Final Word

Nigeria got the result, and in tournament football, that matters. But the Super Eagles will know they must sharpen up quickly. Defensive lapses, missed chances and spells of sluggish control are luxuries AFCON rarely forgives.

Three points secured. Lessons learned. The real test begins now.