Nigeria: Destruction of PDP Dangerous for Nigeria's Democracy - Makinde

...Says Wike promised Tinubu to hold PDP for him

IBADAN-- GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, explained why he will not support President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027, warning that efforts to destroy the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, could ultimately undermine Nigeria's democracy.

Speaking during a media chat in Ibadan, Governor Makinde recounted a meeting attended by President Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and others.

He alleged that during the meeting, Wike volunteered to "hold the PDP" for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, a statement Makinde said shocked him.

He clarified that the President did not ask Wike to make such a pledge.

Makinde stressed that while Wike is free to support Tinubu, he has chosen not to do so and believes every individual should be allowed to make their political choices.

He warned that attempts by agents of the All Progressives Congress, APC, government to weaken or destroy the PDP could have unintended consequences, including the erosion of Nigeria's multiparty democracy.

He called on all democrats to resist any plot to impose a one-party system on the country.

During the same media interaction, the governor said he possesses more than enough experience to serve as Nigeria's president if called upon in 2027.

Responding to questions about his political future, Makinde said his qualifications for the nation's highest office were not in doubt, pointing to his record as governor of Oyo State.

He argued that executive experience at the state level has historically prepared leaders for the presidency, citing President Tinubu's path from being governor of Lagos State to the presidency.

Makinde said: "I have heard that also, people saying, 'Oh, is Seyi trying to position himself for the 2027 presidency?' Let me make this very clear: to serve this country at the highest level, I am qualified. I am even overqualified. I have run Oyo State. Even the current president, what brought him to the table? He was the governor of Lagos State. By the end of May 2027, by God's grace, God sparing my life, I would have completed two tenures as governor of Oyo State. Professionally, I ran a company from a very young age, at 29."

On the legacy he wants to leave behind, the governor said he hopes to be remembered for the institutions his government is building rather than for physical projects alone.

According to him, the focus is on creating systems that will ensure good governance, sustainable development, and growth long after his tenure.

On the Ibadan Circular Road project, Makinde defended his administration against allegations of land grabbing linked to the 500-metre corridor of the Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road. He explained that the land corridor was officially gazetted on November 19, 2018, several months before his administration assumed office in May 2019, and that what his government did was to commence work on the legally sanctioned project.

He said the 110-kilometre circular road is designed to ease traffic flow around Ibadan, a city experiencing rapid population growth, and to prevent future congestion similar to that of Lagos.