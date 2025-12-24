Tanzania: Afcon 2025 - Chelle Urges Improvement Following Eagles Victory Over Tanzania

24 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has called for improvements despite Nigeria's 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chelle said the team created several chances, especially in the first half, but admitted mistakes in the second half allowed Tanzania back into the game.

He noted that the opening win was encouraging but insisted the team must show greater discipline and control as the tournament progresses.

"At this level, small details decide games. We played well, but we must reduce our mistakes, especially against stronger opponents," Chelle said.

He said the encounter provided useful lessons for the technical crew ahead of tougher tests in the group.

"AFCON is about consistency. We will analyse this game carefully and make the necessary corrections before the next match," he added.

He expressed satisfaction with the opening win, noting that steady improvement remains the most important objective in a long AFCON campaign.

The coach said the technical crew would analyse the match immediately to address lapses ahead of Saturday's crucial clash against Tunisia.

He stressed the need to improve off-the-ball movement, adding that while the win was deserved, much work still lies ahead for the team.

