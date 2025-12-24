Africa: Nigeria Driving Africa's Digital Renaissance - Chioma Ekeh

Chief Executive Officerof Technology Distribution, TD Africa, Mrs Chioma Ekeh has claimed that Nigeria is typically driving Africa's digital renaissance, urging every stakeholder in the Information and Communications Technology, ICT sector to join hands with her company to sustain the country's drive towards making Africa the hub of world technology development.

Ekeh spoke in Lagos, at a gathering tagged: Celebrating You meant to appreciate and reward the company's business partners

The award night which was in its 12th edition was deliberately themed: Africa's Digital Renaissance. It brought together influential partners, industry leaders, and eminent personalities for an evening dedicated to recognising excellence, loyalty, and innovation within the ICT ecosystem.

Ekeh urged stakeholders to embrace Africa's digital renaissance, highlighting that the continent is on the cusp of a transformative era powered by technology.

"With the power of technology, we are making a comeback. The interruption is over, Africa's Renaissance is here, and this time it is digital. And a renaissance is never built by a company or person; it is built by partnerships. That is why tonight, we celebrate the architects of the technology landscape," she said.

Corroborating her, Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa, Chioma Chimere, described the gathering as a sincere gesture of gratitude, confessing that the company's continued success is deeply rooted in the reliability, trust, and exceptional performance of its partners.

The evening also featured a keynote from Chairman of the Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, who noted the role of integrity and purpose in driving sustainable progress.

According to Ekeh: "Technology may power the future, but it is integrity and purpose that will sustain it. It is this foundation that will shape Africa's digital renaissance," he remarked.

The 2025 edition of "Celebrating You" attracted a distinguished audience, underscoring TD Africa's influence across the technology and business sectors, including former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika, who was Special Guest of Honour; Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of MTN Nigeria; Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Dr. Stella Okoli, Founder/CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals; Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and Anap Foundation Atedo Peterside; and Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Founder of SLOT Systems. At the ceremony, TD Africa presented awards to partners who demonstrated outstanding performance throughout the year.