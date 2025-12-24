Nigeria: Christmas - Gov Abiodun Distributes Food Gifts to Churches Across Ogun

press release

The initiative, aimed at putting smiles on the faces of worshippers and supporting the less privileged, was carried out across different denominations and communities, with beneficiaries commending the gesture as timely and compassionate, especially amid prevailing economic challenges.

At the Cathedral Church of St Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, the People's Warden, Mr Ogunkola Titus, described Christmas as a season of reflection on the birth of Jesus Christ, which embodies love, charity and care for humanity. He noted that the intervention by Governor Dapo Abiodun aligned perfectly with the values of the season and demonstrated the government's concern for the wellbeing of the people.

At the Cathedral Church of St Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, the People's Warden, Mr Ogunkola Titus, described Christmas as a season of reflection on the birth of Jesus Christ, which embodies love, charity and care for humanity. He noted that the intervention by Governor Dapo Abiodun aligned perfectly with the values of the season and demonstrated the government's concern for the wellbeing of the people.

Similarly, Afolabi Kayode, a deacon of the Celestial Church, Ijaye, Abeokuta, acknowledged the gesture as reassuring, particularly in view of the current economic realities. He praised the state government for remembering the church and its members at such a critical time. Speaking at St Luke's Anglican Church, Oru-Ijebu, the Assistant Priest, Rev Julius Adebayo, who spoke on behalf of the Vicar, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Abiodun and the Ogun State Government.

He said the food items would ensure that no member of the congregation would be left without something to celebrate Christmas. "Some people among us might not have had anything to eat this Christmas, but with this gift from the governor, coupled with the little support from the church, all our members will have something to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ," he said.

Also speaking, a church member, Mr Thompson Sodipe Olusanya, appreciated the governor for remembering the people during a difficult period, while the Iya Ijo of the church, Chief (Mrs) Adetoun Oduwole, lauded the administration for responding to the plight of the people of Oru-Ijebu. She highlighted several development projects executed by the present administration in the community, including road construction and the renovation of health and educational facilities.

"I am particularly grateful to the governor for this gesture. He did the same last year and has repeated it again this year. Governor Abiodun is not only giving us food; he has brought development to our community. He reconstructed our roads from the Refugee Camp to Ibadan Road and the Oloru Palace Road. He also provided our Primary Healthcare Centre with ambulances, and our schools now have the yellow roofs we see across the state," she said.

At the Independent Gospel Church of Christ Headquarters, Aladura, Ago-Iwoye, Special Apostle Oyesoji Idowu Soyewo described the Christmas gift as a pleasant surprise, noting that neither he nor members of his church had experienced such support from previous administrations. "I want to thank His Excellency, Governor Dapo Abiodun, for giving us the opportunity to partake in this joyous occasion. This gift is a great surprise to us and our people are very happy," he stated.

In Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area, Venerable Peter Akinpelu of Solomon Gbadebo Memorial Anglican Church, Iperu East Archdeaconry, commended the state government for what he described as a blessing to the church and its members, praying for long life and continued wisdom for the governor. Also in Iperu, Rev Canon Roland Bello of Saint Silas Anglican Church applauded the governor for extending a hand of fellowship to Christians during the festive season, noting that the gesture would contribute significantly to a joyful Christmas for congregants.

The Aro of Iperu, Chief Jide Sosan, said the intervention had wiped away the tears of many residents who had been worried about how to celebrate Christmas. "Some people were thinking about how they would cook for Christmas, but the governor has taken away that worry. The Bible says whoever makes others happy will also be happy," he said.

The Vicar of Saint James Anglican Church, Iperu, Venerable Tolu Akinwande, said the distribution has brought joy to the people, stressing that Christmas is a season of giving and joy. He prayed that joy would continually increase in the life of the governor, his family and members of his cabinet. At Sango-Ota, the Shepherd-in-Charge of Celestial Church of Christ, Oluwadamilare Parish, Pastor David Odugbemi, described the gesture as timely and thoughtful, saying it would greatly support families as they prepare for Christmas.

Two members of the church, Mr. Oluwaseun Okunlowo and Mrs. Mariam Adeyemi, also commended Governor Abiodun for his developmental strides across the state, while appealing for sustained efforts in other critical sectors that directly impact the wellbeing of the people. The distribution exercise, observers noted, further underscores the Abiodun administration's commitment to inclusive governance and compassionate leadership, particularly during festive periods.