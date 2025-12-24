Nigeria: Suspended Zamfara Lawmakers Accuse Govt of Withholding Salaries

"The Zamfara State House of Assembly has 24 members, yet budgets were passed without the required two-thirds majority."

Nine suspended members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have accused the state government of withholding their salaries and allowances for nearly two years after they were suspended for allegedly raising concerns over insecurity in their constituencies.

The lawmakers made the allegation during an interview with Deutsche Welle (DW) Hausa, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

In response, the Zamfara State House of Assembly said the lawmakers were suspended for breaching legislative procedures and that their salaries were legally withheld.

Suspension, allegations

The suspended legislators said their constituencies have been left without representation since their suspension on 27 February 2024. They said they were suspended for speaking out about worsening security in their constituencies.

Bashir Abubakar, who represents Bukkuyum North Constituency, said he and eight other lawmakers were singled out after raising security issues on the floor of the Assembly.

"We stood up and spoke about insecurity affecting our people, and it did not go down well with the government," Mr Abubakar said. "Since then, the nine of us were suspended."

He alleged that following their suspension, security agencies were deployed to arrest them.

"They obtained a court order that wherever we were seen, we should be arrested," he claimed. "If the same effort was directed at bandits, they would have been arrested by now."

Assembly's response

However, the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Moriki, denied that the lawmakers were suspended for raising security concerns.

Speaking to DW Hausa, Mr Moriki said the suspension followed what he described as a violation of legislative rules.

According to him, the lawmakers locked the Assembly chamber and conducted a sitting without authorisation while principal officers were present within the complex.

"No lawmaker has the right to lock the chamber against other members," the Speaker said, adding that the Assembly acted in line with existing laws and procedures.

Salary dispute

The suspended lawmakers also accused the Assembly and the state government of operating illegally and sharing their salaries among serving members.

Aliyu Kagara, who represents Talata Mafara South Constituency, alleged that budgets were passed without the constitutionally required quorum and that their salaries had been withheld for 22 months.

"Our salaries and allowances have not been paid since our suspension," Mr Kagara said. "The Zamfara State House of Assembly has 24 members, yet budgets were passed without the required two-thirds majority."

The Speaker, however, said the Assembly acted within the law, adding that suspended lawmakers were not entitled to salaries or benefits.

"Once you are suspended, you will not enjoy any kind of benefit," Mr Moriki said.

Court case, reinstatement talks

The suspended lawmakers said they had taken the matter to court but accused the government and Assembly of frustrating the judicial process -- an allegation the Speaker strongly denied.

"They sued; we did not," Mr Moriki said. "We presented our evidence to the court, and the matter is under judicial review."

He disclosed that discussions had been held on reinstating the lawmakers, saying Governor Dauda Lawal had agreed to their return, provided they tender an apology to the Assembly.

"They should write an apology letter, and they will be reinstated," the Speaker said, adding that the lawmakers refused, insisting they had committed no offence.

Background: legislative suspensions in Nigeria

Suspensions of lawmakers by state assemblies are not uncommon in Nigeria and have often sparked legal disputes. Courts have, in several cases, ruled that prolonged or indefinite suspensions of elected legislators violate constitutional provisions guaranteeing representation for constituents.

Legal analysts note that while legislative houses have the power to discipline members for misconduct, such sanctions must not amount to the denial of representation to affected constituencies.

Representation concerns

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has 24 members. With nine lawmakers suspended, only 15 are currently active, less than two-thirds.

As the 2027 general elections approach, concerns remain over the continued lack of representation for constituents whose lawmakers remain suspended, with both sides maintaining their positions on the conditions for reinstatement.