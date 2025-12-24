Nigeria: Yuletide - Senate Leader Urges Ekiti Residents to Be Security Conscious

As Christians across the globe celebrate Christmas, the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has advised residents of Ekiti State and other Nigerians to be security conscious to avert any occurrence that could plunge the state into mourning during the festivities.

The senator who represents Ekiti Central donated a cash N50 million, 8,730 bags of rice and beans to residents in the 177 wards of the 16 local government areas to make the Christmas and New Year's festivities more memorable and joyous for the people.

The federal lawmaker, in a statement signed by his senior legislative assistant, Hon. Gbenga Banji, also urged the people to celebrate with moderation.

He said, "Let me congratulate the residents of Ekiti State on the occasion of Christmas and New Year's festivities. I wish them God's protection at this critical time.

"But as we celebrate, let them do everything with moderation. They should know there is life after these festivities.

They should also be vigilant because of the pervasive insecurity in the land.

"But hopefully, we shall overcome. The federal government is on top of the situation.

"Most important is that they should pray for the successes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji's administrations. It is through this that we can all benefit from the expected dividends of democracy".

The cash gift and the food items, according to him, were distributed to residents domiciled across the 177 wards in the 16 council areas.

Bamidele revealed that the distribution had commenced on Monday and was strictly supervised to ensure the gesture reached the intended beneficiaries without diversion.

Giving a breakdown of the largesse, Senator Bamidele said he donated a sum of N250,000 to each of the 177 wards and N200,000 to each of the 16 council areas to ensure that a substantial number of residents benefited.

Similarly, he disclosed that a total of 5,380 bags of rice and 3,350 bags of beans were distributed across the 177 wards contained in the state without exclusion.