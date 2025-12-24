Nigeria: Commissioner, Police Boss Urge Peaceful Coexistence

Lagos State commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende and the divisional police officer (DPO) of Orile-Iganmu Police Division, CSP Taofeek Bello, have called on the residents to maintain peace and foster social cohesion in their communities.

They spoke at the Cook for Peace Festival 2.0, held at the Kekere-Ekun Playground in Orile-Iganmu, Lagos, a community-led initiative organised by the Associates of Change Africa, to promote dialogue, youth engagement, and peaceful coexistence.

Ogunlende emphasised the role of government officials in engaging communities at the grassroots level.

'This is what governance should look like. We must engage with the community, the youth, and our elders. Without peace, there is no safety, no progress, and no security," he said.

He also advised youths to stay away from drug abuse and prioritise their health and wellbeing for the sake of their families and the community.

CSP Taofeek Bello commended the convener of the festival, Hadji Kwame Ahmed, for organising the event and assured residents that the police would continue to support programmes that encourage peace.

"We are here to ensure this community enjoys lasting peace, but we need the cooperation of everybody. We want the 'good boys' to turn a new leaf so that we can finally say goodbye to street clashes," Bello said.

He added that the police had already observed a positive impact from previous initiatives and suggested the festival should be held regularly to sustain these gains.

The festival featured recreational activities for children and youths, including number games, board games and musical chairs, while women participated in listening sessions and interactive games. Partner organisations also provided free medical checks, eye screenings, dental cleaning, and sanitary pads for young women.

Convener of the event, Hadji Kwame Ahmed, stated that the initiative was founded on the belief that peace must be owned and sustained by the people themselves.

"We are all stakeholders in the Nigeria we crave for, and we all have roles to play collectively," Ahmed said.