Nigeria: Stakeholders Applaud APM Terminals Kano's Decade of Logistics Excellence

APM Terminals Kano marked its 10th anniversary, reaffirming its strong commitment to strengthening national supply chains, with particular focus on the North where seaborne trade requires tailored logistics solutions.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Kano/Jigawa Zonal Command and other stakeholders have commended APM Terminals Kano for its contributions to trade facilitation and the local economy during the terminal's 10th anniversary celebration.

Customs Area Comptroller of the Kano/Jigawa State Command, CAC Dalhatu Abubakar, made this known at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Inland Container Depot.

He praised the terminal's support, noting that it has helped the command achieve multiple national awards, including best in revenue generation, capacity building, stakeholder engagement, and anti-money laundering operations.

'I congratulate you and your team for the successes you have recorded. Your company's contribution, alongside others, within Kano and Jigawa area command has made the Kano/Jigawa Customs Command a recipient of several awards.

"This feat is a testament to the support the Kano/Jigawa Customs Command receives from APM Terminals Kano and other likeminded stakeholders in the state,' Comptroller Abubakar said.

In his welcome address, APM Terminals Nigeria CEO, Frederik Klinke, had earlier highlighted the depot's growth since its establishment in 2015, expanding from one shipping line to 11 and serving businesses across Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Maiduguri, and Sokoto.

He reaffirmed the company's vision to restore Kano's historic role as a regional trade hub through multimodal logistics and strong links to Apapa and Onne seaports.

"Yet, while we celebrate how far we have come, our eyes remain firmly on the future. We envision a time when Kano's trade regains its historic prominence--once again becoming a thriving hub of trans-Saharan commerce with Niger and Chad," Klinke said.

Commercial Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Kayode Olufemi Daniel outlined infrastructure upgrades made over the years, including a fuel dump, generator house, drivers' lounge, and a modernized Terminal Operating System.

The depot now handles up to 600 containers monthly and adheres to global safety standards.

"Our Kano ICD has been aligned with global APM Terminals Safety Standards, ensuring that every employee, contractor, and visitor adheres to the highest levels of compliance."

Other stakeholders, including Kumbutso LGA Chairman, Alhaji Sulaiman Dauda Abdullahi, lauded APM Terminals Kano for boosting investment and job creation, urging continued CSR efforts.

"As we celebrate you, it is important to use this medium to look ahead, we call on the terminal management to further strengthen their Corporate Social Responsibility in Kumbutso LGA. We remain confident that the terminal will remain a responsible partner with the LGA and Kano state in general," Abdullahi said.

Other activities featured during the anniversary celebration included recognising the ICD's long-standing customers with loyalty awards.