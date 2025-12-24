Nigeria: Simba TVs Group Partners With Credicorp to Empower 10,000 Women As Mobility Entrepreneurs

Simba TVS, pioneer of the Queen Riders Programme, Nigeria's largest women-focused automobile empowerment initiative, has strengthened its partnership with Consumer Credit Corporation of Nigeria (CREDICORP) and Gamma Mobility in support of the Federal Government-led Mobility Programme aimed at economically empowering 10,000 women nationwide.

The collaboration was officially launched in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where CREDICORP, working with Gamma Mobility, handed over a fleet of TVS King Deluxe Plus tricycles, popularly known as "Keke", alongside certificates of proficiency to women trained by Simba TVS as professional riders under the Queen Riders initiative. The programme is designed to expand access to consumer credit while accelerating women's participation in Nigeria's commercial transport sector.

Speaking on the initiative, Simba TVS management said the company deliberately prioritises women because of their central role as drivers of economic growth. The Queen Riders Programme was described as a transformative platform that empowers women through structured tricycle riding training, technical capacity building, and entrepreneurship support.

"At Simba TVS, women's empowerment means access to skills, reliable tools, and real opportunities, a platform for independence, confidence, and dignity. These TVS tricycles are not just vehicles; they are income-generating assets that will enable women to build sustainable businesses, earn steady livelihoods, and support their families. We are proud to lead the Queen Riders Programme alongside partners who share our commitment to inclusive growth," the company stated.

Management further reaffirmed that the Queen Riders initiative represents a broader societal shift, challenging long-standing barriers that have limited women's participation in the transportation sector. Simba TVS reiterated its long-term commitment to opening pathways for women in traditionally male-dominated industries, stressing that inclusive economic participation is critical to national development.

Speaking at the event, CREDICORP Managing Director, Engr. Uzoma Nwagba, highlighted the enduring relationship between CREDICORP and Simba TVS, noting that the partnership is anchored on trust, shared values, and a commitment to delivering practical mobility solutions. He disclosed that CREDICORP leadership has undertaken several visits to the Simba TVS assembly plant in Lagos, which, he said, reinforced confidence in the company's manufacturing standards, local capacity, and sustained commitment to Nigeria's mobility and industrial growth.

Engr. Nwagba explained that the initiative intentionally integrates consumer credit, asset provision, professional training, and structured business support. He added that Gamma Mobility plays a pivotal role in programme execution and operational support; ensuring beneficiaries are positioned for long-term success.

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation to Simba TVS, CREDICORP, and Gamma Mobility. One participant said the programme gave her the confidence to pursue a livelihood she once believed was unattainable, adding that the training and support equipped her with essential riding and basic maintenance skills, enabling her to contribute meaningfully to her household income.

The Queen Riders Programme is a women-focused empowerment initiative by Simba TVS that provides training, certification, and access to tricycles for women from under-represented backgrounds, unlocking pathways to financial independence and economic resilience.