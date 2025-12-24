Tunisia/Nigeria: Afcon 2025 Day 3 Roundup - Tunisia Fly Higher Than Super Eagles As Senegal Seal Biggest Win

While Nigeria were made to dig deep against Tanzania, Tunisia delivered one of the most controlled performances of the tournament's opening days

Tunisia sit top of Group C after Matchday One of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, edging ahead of Nigeria on goal difference following an assured 3-1 win over Uganda on Tuesday.

Both teams opened their campaigns with victories, but while Nigeria were made to dig deep against Tanzania, Tunisia delivered one of the most controlled performances of the tournament's opening days, underlining their early title credentials.

At the Annex Olympic Stadium of the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, the Carthage Eagles took charge early against Uganda.

Their dominance was rewarded in the 10th minute when Elyes Skhiri finished a slick team move with a precise strike to give Tunisia the lead.

Samy Trabelsi's side remained composed and disciplined, moving the ball with confidence and pinning Uganda deep in their own half.

Just before the interval, Elias Achouri doubled the advantage, showing calmness inside the box to score in the 40th minute and put Tunisia firmly in control at the break.

The pattern did not change after half-time. Tunisia continued to dictate the tempo and were rewarded again in the 64th minute when Achouri struck for a second time, effectively ending the contest. Uganda managed a late consolation through Denis Omedi in stoppage time, but the goal did little to alter the balance of a match Tunisia had dominated from start to finish.

The result gives Tunisia an ideal platform in a group that also includes Nigeria and Tanzania, with their three-goal haul sending them to the top of the standings.

Nigeria, meanwhile, also claimed maximum points but were pushed harder in a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in Fez. The Super Eagles controlled long spells of the first half and took the lead nine minutes before the interval when Semi Ajayi headed home an Alex Iwobi corner, moments after Victor Osimhen's effort had been cleared off the line.

Tanzania briefly threatened to turn the contest on its head early in the second half.

After Nigeria had a second goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review, Charles M'Mbowa raced through to equalise for the Taifa Stars.

Nigeria's response was immediate. Within a minute, Ademola Lookman curled a superb strike from the edge of the area to restore the Super Eagles' lead. From there, Eric Chelle's side managed the game with maturity, holding off late pressure to secure a winning start.

Elsewhere on Day Three, Senegal delivered a statement performance with a commanding 3-0 victory over Botswana in Tangier. Nicolas Jackson scored twice, either side of half-time, before Cherif Ndiaye added a late third.

Jackson, named Man of the Match, said he was "very happy to have started on this note by scoring two goals," adding that the focus now shifts to the next game.

DR Congo also opened their campaign with a win, edging Benin 1-0 in Rabat thanks to a 16th-minute strike from Théo Bongonda. "The most important thing is to keep moving forward," Bongonda said after being named Man of the Match.

As the group stage gathers momentum, Tunisia's emphatic display has set the early benchmark in Group C, leaving Nigeria aware that performance levels, not just results, may prove decisive as AFCON 2025 unfolds.