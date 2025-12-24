Nigeria: Nasarawa Assembly Lifts Suspension On Council Chairman

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has lifted its suspension of the chairman of Lafia local government area, Hon. Mohammed Haliru Arabo, over his alleged involvement in the impeachment of the council's speaker.

The speaker, Rt. Hon. Danladi Jatau, announced this during the House proceedings yesterday in Lafia.

Jatau said the lifting of the suspension followed the withdrawal of the case from High Court by Arabo and an appeal by the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (rtd) as well as other critical stakeholders in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that the State House of Assembly, on December 10, 2025, suspended Arabo for three months over his alleged involvement in the impeachment of the council's speaker.

The speaker warned against victimisation of the deputy chairman, Hon. Uba Ariliya, who acted as chairman of Lafia LG during the suspension on the instruction of the House.

" The deputy chairman of Lafia LG should not be victimised as what we need in the State is peace, and he acted on our instruction," he said.

He directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to Gov. Sule for his necessary action.

Speaker Jatau advised the public against undermining the powers of the House as enshrined in the constitution .

He also warned LG chairmen in the state against abuse of office.

Earlier, Hon. Musa Abubakar Ibrahim, the chairman, House Committee on LG and Chieftaincy Affairs moved a motion for the lifting of the suspension of the chairman of Lafia LG, Hon. Mohammed Haliru Arabo.

Hon. Musa appreciated all stakeholders that intervened and appealed on behalf of the suspended chairman, Hon. Arabo to be recalled.

Hon. Barr. Esson Mairiga , member representing Lafia North Constituency seconded the motion.