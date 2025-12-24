Nigeria: Kidnappers Demand N42m Ransom for 28 Plateau Travellers

The kidnappers of the 28 travellers in Zak community, Bashar District of Wase local government area of Plateau State have demanded a ransom of N42 million.

Each of the victims is to coughed out N1.5 million to regain freedom.

The victims were abducted on Sunday night while travelling for a Maulud event in Sabon Layi community in the same Bashar district. The gunmen ambushed their vehicle, abducted them and abandoned the vehicle.

Ibrahim Musa, a relative of one of the victims, told LEADERSHIP yesterday that the abductors called the family for ransom, saying their relatives arrived at their den in good condition but must pay N1.5 million per person for their release.

"The kidnappers called me last night saying we must pay N1.5 million for each person, regardless of age or gender. But they assured us they are in good hands and nothing will happen to them," Ibrahim said.

According to him, he told the kidnappers that they were poor and can't afford it, pleading for mercy. "I told them we are villagers and don't have that amount. Things are not easy for us in the village. Many of the victims are teenagers and their parents can't afford it. So I pleaded with them."

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command had on Monday said they were investigating the incident.

Residents of the community are calling for increased security measures to address the growing cases of kidnapping, banditry, and cattle rustling in Wase area due to the incessant criminal activities experienced in their communities.