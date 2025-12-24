Nigeria: Peoples Democratic Party Crisis - Electoral Commission Rejects Turaki-Led Committee

...Party accuses commission of bias

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declined to recognise the new national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tanimu Kabiru Turaki (chairman) which was elected at the party's National Convention held last month.

INEC, in an official letter dated 22 December 2025 and signed by the secretary to the Commission, Dr. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, cited subsisting court judgments and ongoing legal processes as reasons for its action.

But the Turaki-led committee has said there is no faction in the party just as it accused the electoral commission of bias in its handling of the party's affairs.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Comrade Ini Ememobong, this while reacting to INEC letter explaining its inability to recognise and upload the data of the party's elected leadership at the convention in Ibadan due to judgements of the Federal High Court.

Recall that INEC recently met with the Turaki-led PDP and the camp led by Mohammed Abdurahman, to find a solution to their internal rift.

The warring camps are in court on a number of issues including the recent conduct of the party's national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State where Turaki's committee was elected and the camp led by Nyesom Wike was expelled.

However, the letter, confirmed by a senior INEC official, who does not want to be mentioned, was sequel to the repeated demands by lawyers representing the PDP, asking the commission to update its website with the list of the national officers said to have emerged from the convention.

INEC said the requests were carefully reviewed based on relevant facts, applicable electoral laws and binding judicial pronouncements directly connected to the disputed convention.

The umpire drew attention to two final judgments of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, which it said remain valid and enforceable.

The first is Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, Austine Nwachukwu & 2 Ors. v. INEC & 8 Ors., delivered on October 31, 2025 while the second is Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2299/2025; Sule Lamido v. PDP & 4 Ors., delivered on November 14, 2025.

INEC stated that both judgments expressly restrained it from supervising, monitoring, recognising, or accepting the outcome of the PDP national convention between on 15 and 16 November 2025, or on any other date, pending strict compliance with the orders of the court.

It acknowledged that Notices of Appeal had been filed against the judgments, emphasising that the mere filing of an appeal does not amount to a stay of execution.

INEC stressed that until the judgments are set aside or formally stayed by a competent court, it is constitutionally obligated to comply with them.

Citing Section 287(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), INEC stated that all authorities and persons, including the Commission, are bound to enforce and give effect to the decisions of courts of competent jurisdiction.

INEC also addressed references made by the PDP to interim orders issued by the High Court of Oyo State in Suit No. I/1336/2025 - Folahan Malomo Adelabi v. PDP & Ors.

The commission explained that it had already been struck out of the suit on grounds of lack of jurisdiction. It further noted that, in any case, interim orders cannot override or nullify subsisting final judgments of courts of coordinate or superior jurisdiction.

INEC also said there is yet another pending suit instituted by the PDP itself at the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division, Suit No. FHC/IB/CS/121/2025 - PDP v. INEC.

In that suit, the party is seeking an order compelling INEC to recognise the National Working Committee and members of the National Executive Committee allegedly elected at the Ibadan convention for all party and electoral purposes.

INEC maintained that granting the PDP's request for recognition at this stage would be prejudicial, legally improper, and contrary to the rule of law, considering the multiplicity of pending suits and unresolved appeals.

The commission therefore, reaffirmed that it is unable to recognise or upload the list of National Officers said to have emerged from the PDP national convention of 15-16 November, 2025 until all pending appeals are determined and full compliance with court orders is achieved.

INEC further said, these positions were clearly communicated to the PDP leadership during a meeting held at the commission's headquarters on Friday, 19 December 2025.

Reacting, the PDP spokesman said the judgements have been appealed and an application for the stay of execution filed against the judgements, and very soon the Court of Appeal will hear and give judgement in the matters.

Ememobong said while they await the appeal court judgment, he recalled that INEC monitored and participated in the National Executive Committee meetings where the convention date and venue were unanimously agreed and was also in receipt of the notice of the convention- a fact the Commission has unconscionably suppressed in court in several cases.

"Furthermore, the primaries in Ekiti and Osun were duly monitored by INEC, with communication emanating from the Turaki-led NWC.

"While we appreciate the monumental pressure that INEC has come under (after all he who pays the piper dictates the tune), we remind them that their constitutional responsibility is primarily to Nigerians and in the defence and protection of democracy.

"While INEC claims to be neutral and is awaiting the Judgement of the court on the matter, we hope that they are minded by the judgements of the Supreme Court, especially in the SDP case, being the latest delivered last week, barring INEC from interfering in the internal leadership affairs of political parties.

"The truth remains that there is no faction in the PDP as all the legitimate organs and the administrative structure of the Party are under the control of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN.

"In the past one month the Board of Trustees, Governors Forum, State Chairmen, Senate and House of Representatives Caucuses, former Governors and Ministers and many other notable stakeholder groups have all met with and acknowledged the leadership of the current National Working Committee, led by Turaki SAN.

The party spokesman added that INEC must remember that democracy is hinged on majority rule, adding that the committee of friends of Wike and Anyanwu cannot be validly referred to as a faction of the PDP.

"Finally, having held a meeting with the Commission last week, and our correspondence, thereafter, further explaining relevant issues relating to the current situation, we should ordinarily not respond to this letter, except to point out the hypocrisy and consistent bias that has completely coloured the action of the electoral umpire.

"INEC has continuously shown bias in this matter, even in the court, where they failed or refused to file documents that were in their possession and within their knowledge, obviously to aid those who are bent on killing the PDP and truncating democracy.

"If INEC under the leadership of Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN knew the matter was in court, what was the rationale for the contrived meeting of Friday last week? Except to paint a false perception of faction to justify their actions and inactions," he said.