Nigeria: Yuletide - Airports Authority Demands Aviation Stakeholders' Cooperation

As the festive season travel peak hits the nation's airports, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has issued a strong call for collaboration among all agencies and service providers to ensure a smooth and positive passenger experience.

The director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, appealed in a statement, highlighting the critical role airports play as the "nation's first impression" during the influx of travellers characteristic of the "Detty December" period.

Agbebire specifically pointed to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, as key gateways requiring exceptional service delivery.

In line with the expectations of President Bola Tinubu and the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo , FAAN urged all stakeholders including the Nigeria Customs Service, Immigration, Port Health, Quarantine, Department of State Services (DSS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Aviation Security, ground handlers, and other service providers to work in unison.

The Authority laid out a clear directive for all officers and personnel, urging them to avoid undue harassment or intimidation of passengers, refrain from soliciting or demanding money, and conduct their duties with courtesy, professionalism, and efficiency, thereby avoiding unnecessary delays, profiling, or obstruction.

"This is a season to demonstrate the culture of excellence Nigeria seeks to entrench," Agbebire stated. "Our returning citizens and visitors deserve warmth, order, and reassurance from arrival to exit."

Emphasising the collective responsibility, the director called for transforming airports into "havens of joy, safety, and efficiency" this festive period. He concluded by expressing FAAN's reliance on the cooperation of all partners, stating, "Together, let us make Nigeria proud."

The appeal comes amid a significant increase in passenger traffic, with many Nigerians in the diaspora returning home for the holidays and international visitors arriving in the country.