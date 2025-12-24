Nigerian Horse Racing Chief Honoured for Sport's Development

24 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Abubakar Dangi Mustapha, the National Coordinator of the Nigeria Horse Racing Federation, has expressed profound gratitude to NTA Sports 24 following his recent award for contributions to horse racing development in Nigeria.

Mr. Mustapha was among the notable recipients at the NTA Sports 24 Awards and Celebration Night, an event dedicated to honouring individuals and organisations making significant strides across various Nigerian sports.

Speaking after accepting his accolade, Mr. Mustapha described the recognition as an acknowledgement of the consistent programmes and initiatives implemented by the Horse Racing Federation over the years to foster awareness and interest in the sport nationwide. He affirmed the federation's dedication to repositioning horse racing as a prominent sporting and cultural attraction through structured competitions, grassroots involvement, and enhanced event organisation.

He also lauded NTA Sports 24 for its ongoing media support, highlighting that the collaboration has significantly boosted horse racing's visibility, reaching a broader audience across the country. "With the support of the media, especially NTA Sports 24, horse racing is beginning to get the mileage it deserves. This recognition encourages us to do even more to take the sport to the next level," Mr. Mustapha stated.

He further assured stakeholders and enthusiasts that the federation would persist in developing the sport, creating opportunities for young talent, and solidifying horse racing as a sustainable sport in Nigeria. The NTA Sports 24 inaugural Awards Night brought together key figures in Nigerian sports, celebrating excellence and dedication to national sports development.

