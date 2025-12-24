Nigeria: Gombe Governor Sacks 4 Aides Over Assault On Councillor in Viral Video

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the immediate disengagement of his aide, Adamu Abdullahi Danko, the Senior Special Assistant II (Domestic) and three others, following the investigation into the physical assault on Hon. Abdulrahman Abubakar Sheriff, the Councillor representing Shamaki Ward in Gombe local government area Council in Gombe State.

This was contained in a statement by the governor's director-general on press affairs, Isma'ila Uba Misilli, on Tuesday, explaining that the decision was conveyed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, following the constitution of a special committee to probe the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, LEADERSHIP reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has condemned an assault on the serving councillor by the governor's aide, which was captured in a viral video.

The video shows one of the governor's aides, attached to the Chief of Staff, identified as Adamu Abdullahi Danko, assaulting the helpless councillor.

Civil society organisations, including Amnesty International, Gombe State Network of Civil Society organisations, have condemned the alleged assault, demanding justice and calling for the sack of the perpetrator.

The human rights organisation also described the assault as outrageous and a reflection of the wider and increasing impunity and repression by officials of the state government.

According to the statement by Misilli, the findings of the committee, which were further corroborated by security agencies' reports, informed the governor's action, with the other affected aides being: Garba Mohammed Mai Rago (Senior Special Assistant II, Political), Rabiu Sulaiman Abubakar (Senior Special Assistant II - Social Media) and

Ali Ibrahim Baban Kaya (Senior Special Assistant II, Community Relations).

Governor Yahaya directed that the disengagement take immediate effect, instructing the affected aides to hand over all government property in their possession to the appropriate authorities without delay.

He assured the people of Gombe State of his government's commitment to the rule of law, accountability and peaceful coexistence, adding that decisive measures will always be taken to safeguard public order and sustain the state's hard-earned stability.