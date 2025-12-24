Nigeria: 'Governors Not the Only Thieves', Says Katsina Governor

Katsina State governor, Dikko Ummaru Radda, has strongly dismissed claims that Nigerian governors were thieves, describing the narrative as unfair and misleading.

In an interview with RFI, which is circulated on Facebook, Governor Radda noted that corruption was not limited to governors.

According to him, some individuals who have never held offices as significant as that of a governor have also been implicated in stealing large sums of public funds.

The governor also questioned the credibility of some critics, pointing out that not everyone is morally qualified to pass judgement on others.

"Are governors the only thieves in Nigeria?" he asked.

"How many people have been caught with stolen money that does not even equal half of a governor's earnings?"

Radda cautioned against insults and sweeping accusations, stressing that leadership is a serious responsibility that should not be trivialised.

"Leadership is a responsibility. If you don't answer before people, you will answer before God," he said.

He added that the true test of governance is measured by how effectively public resources are deployed to improve the lives of the people.

On the issue of security, the governor said sustainable peace can only be achieved through collective effort.

He urged Nigerians to work together, emphasising that lasting peace is a shared responsibility between government and citizens.