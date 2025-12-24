Nigeria: 2 Die, 19 Injured in Kogi Road Crash - FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two people and 19 others injured in an auto crash that occurred at Osara community in Adavi local government area of Kogi State.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the State, Mr Tenimu Etuku, made this known to journalists in Lokoja, the State capital.

The Sector Commander said that four out of the 19 survivors have various degrees of injuries ranging from bruises to fractures and have been rushed to a nearby two hospitals for medical attention.

Etuku described the accident, which involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace Bus along the Lokoja-Okene Road as "fatal".

He said that from the manifest, the ill-fated bus reportedly left Kano State on Monday evening, heading to Auchi/Benin before the unfortunate incident that happened between 9.40am of Tuesday.

According to him, the cause of the lone accident was excessive speeding.

The Sector Commander said that the FRSC personnel, who carried out the rescue operation, have deposited the two corpses in the morgue of the Kogi State Specialist Hospital in Lokoja.

Etuku urged motorists to drive with care on the highways and keep to traffic rules and regulations, most especially during the Yuletide.

"Motorists or road users must be careful and adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid such accidents and wastage of precious lives.

"By so doing, they will greatly contribute to reducing the number of accidents and fatalities across the country," he stated.