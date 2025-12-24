Nigeria: 'Any Woman Not in Her Husband's House Isn't a Queen', Singer Portable Slams Actress Iyabo Ojo

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has openly criticised actress Iyabo Ojo following her recent praise of single motherhood.

In a video that has since gone viral online, Iyabo Ojo, who is also referred to as the 'Queen Mother,' stated that the stigma once attached to single mothers is now a thing of the past as they can succeed without being under any man.

"Gone are the days that being a single mother was a stigma. Single mother's kids are achieving greatness," she said.

She further noted that single mothers were flourishing and increasingly sought after.

"Men now pursue and even plead with single mothers to marry them, recognising their experience. If one man rejects you, another will welcome you. I'm the President General of Single Mothers Association."

However, Portable fired back at the actress' remarks on Instagram, rejecting her claims and asserting that true success comes from being married.

"Women who are married are the ones who are successful. I heard you claimed that single mothers are more successful, that's a lie. We would collect money from single mothers to take care of our loyal housewives."

He also criticised the message Iyabi Ojo's comments might send to young women about relationships and family life.

"Which advice do you even want to give to younger women getting married? That they should have children by different men? One child with one man, three children with three different men? Give a good example, Queen Mother. Why are you praising single mothers? Single mothers are heartbreakers," he said.

In a separate post, Portable challenged Iyabo Ojo's use of the title "Queen Mother", insisting that a woman not living in her husband's home cannot claim the title.

"Any woman who isn't in her husband's house isn't a queen. Don't call her Queen !other anymore. Moving from one man's house to another, single mother is not good. Single mothers are the cheap ones," Portable said.