Nigeria: Community Leaders, DPO Preach Unity At Cook for Peace Festival

The Divisional Police Officer of Orile-Iganmu Police Division, CSP Taofeek Bello, has called on residents to cooperate with security agencies in sustaining peace, saying that community support remains critical to ending clashes among street boys.

Bello stated this at the Cook for Peace Festival 2.0, held in Orile-Iganmu, Lagos, a grassroots initiative organised by Associates of Change Africa to promote peaceful coexistence and youth engagement.

Commending the convener of the festival, Hadji Kwame Ahmed, the police chief described the programme as a courageous step towards restoring harmony in the community. He assured residents of the continued support of the police, stressing that peace and security require joint efforts between law enforcement and the public.

"I want to appreciate this young man, Kwame Ahmed, for his courage in organising this kind of event in the community and for advocating peace for the good of everyone. On our part as the police, our support will not stop," Bello said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The DPO urged youths to turn away from violence and embrace peaceful conduct, noting that calm would lead to improved prosperity and safety. He also expressed optimism about the long-term impact of the festival.

"We are here to ensure that this community enjoys lasting peace, but we need the cooperation of everybody. We want everyone, including the 'good boys', to turn a new leaf so that we can finally say a permanent goodbye to uprisings in the community.

"I don't live here; I work here. But I want to come to work and rest more. That is why my men and I will support any programme that encourages peace among residents of the great community," he said.

The event featured recreational activities for children and youths, including games and music, as well as health outreach services provided by partner organisations, such as free medical checks, eye screenings, dental cleaning and the distribution of sanitary pads to young women.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, among other things, advised young people to desist from drug abuse, urging them to aim higher in achieving their individual goals.

"This programme is worth emulating by other communities. I can only imagine the level of peace we would have across Lagos if this kind of initiative is replicated in all the 57 local government areas and LCDAs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Without peace, there is no safety. Without peace, there is no progress. Without peace, we do not even have a home, because there will be no security. And to our youths, please, stop the abuse of drugs. Consider your health and the impact of your choices on families and loved ones."

The convener, Hadji Kwame Ahmed, said the initiative was inspired by the need to address recurring communal tensions and promote collective responsibility for peace.

"We are all stakeholders in the Nigeria we crave for, and we all have roles to play collectively. People are beginning to understand that peace is everyone's responsibility. When a community is peaceful, businesses thrive, children feel safe going to school and families can focus on their livelihoods," he said.

Other speakers at the event include Oludare Akinlaja, Managing Partner at OAR&D Company; The Sheriff Adekoya of Ogilvy Africa; and Mrs. S.O Ajao, a representative of the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The event was also attended by government officials, community leaders and development professionals, including the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth and Mobilisation, Alabi Opeyemi; projects director, Oluwaseun Olayiwola; and other stakeholders from the Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area, including Mrs. Bola Grace Amolegbe-Fattah.