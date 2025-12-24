Nigeria: Yewa College Old Students Launch N20bn Endowment Fund for Alma Mater

The Yewa (Egbado) College Old Students Association (YECOSA) has launched a N20 billion endowment fund to upgrade the facilities and infrastructure at the school.

The fund is part of the association's 75th anniversary celebrations, marking seven decades of academic excellence and community impact.

According to the National President, Mr. Dasaolu Oladimeji, the endowment fund is a transformational blueprint that will help the college become a reference point for innovation, excellence and national development.

"This endowment fund is our promise to the next 75 years," Oladimeji said, while calling on Nigerians, corporate leaders, policymakers, philanthropists and friends to join the association in building an institution that will shape the next generation of scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs and global leaders.

He said that the endowment fund will support various projects, including the construction of a school hall, digital centre, and language laboratory, as well as provide scholarships for indigent students.

"These projects will enhance the overall quality of education and provide a better learning environment for students.

"YECOSA's efforts are aimed at giving back to the alma mater and ensuring that the college continues to produce well-rounded graduates who will make a positive impact in society, Oladimeji said.

The 75th-anniversary celebrations, scheduled to hold from February 6 to 15, 2026, will feature series of events, including a cultural procession, talent hunt, business exhibitions, and a gala night.

The college has also partnered with alumni associations, corporate organizations, and government agencies to make the event a success. "Together, we can achieve great things and make our alma mater a hub for innovation and excellence," the president said.

"We are not just celebrating 75 years of academic excellence. We are celebrating the impact that our alma mater has had on the community and the nation at large," Oladimeji stated.

The college, established in 1951, has a rich history of producing outstanding professionals, educationists, and leaders in various fields. It has made significant contributions to the nation's development, producing notable alumni who have excelled in various fields.

With its rich history and commitment to academic excellence, Yewa (Egbado) College is poised to continue shaping the next generation of leaders and innovators.

The 75th anniversary promises to be a grand affair, with dignitaries, alumni and students coming together to mark the important occasion in the college's history.