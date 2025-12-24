Nigeria: Rep Wase Seeks Rescue of 27 Persons Abducted in Plateau

24 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

A former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, has urged security agencies to expedite efforts toward rescuing 27 persons abducted along the Zak-Sabon-Layin Gaji axis, within Bashar District, Wase local government area of Plateau state.

The lawmaker representing Wase federal constituency of Plateau state, in an announcement read by Speaker Abbas at plenary on Tuesday, expressed worry over the abduction of the 27 persons, including 25 children, one teacher, and a tricycle rider.

He stated that the victims were en route to attend a Maulud celebration in Sabon-Layin Gaji Village on Sunday when armed bandits ambushed and abducted them, leaving behind the tricycle and the children's footwear at the scene.

Wase noted that due to the thick nature of the forest within the said communities, which is inaccessible for security patrol vehicles, there was a need to support security operations with armoured security vehicles.

He commended security agencies for their tireless efforts in ensuring the safety of citizens. Still, he asked the military, police and other security high commands to provide armoured security vehicles to enhance security operations and establish a permanent security checkpoint in the area to prevent future occurrences and to improve community safety.

