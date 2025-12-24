Nigeria: 2027 - Makinde, Wike in War of Words

| Wike promised Tinubu he would hold down Peoples Democratic Party - Oyo Governor | Makinde loyal to himself, not party, minister fires back

The rivalry between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde took a new twist yesterday as the former political allies shot barbs at each other.

Makinde threw the first jab at Wike during a press conference, where he accused the FCT minister of working for President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027 by holding down the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, however, replied by labelling Makinde a serial party defector motivated solely by self-interest.

The minister, who spoke through his senior special assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, told LEADERSHIP that the governor would dump PDP after he leaves office in 2027.

Wike and Makinde were members of the Group of Five (G5) Peoples Democratic Party governors who supported Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

Other members of the G5 were PDP governors at the time -- Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The group supported Tinubu after the then-PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, failed to step down for a southerner to replace him, in keeping with the party's power balance culture.

PDP candidate for that election, Atiku Abubakar, who hails from Adamawa State, is from the same region as Ayu, a Benue-born former Senate President.

The relationship between Wike and Makinde has since deteriorated after the 2023 election. The rift came to a head last November, when the PDP held its convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, and suspended Wike and other high-ranking party members.

However, Wike has maintained that he remains a PDP member and has repeatedly stated that he will support Tinubu in the next presidential election.

However, reacting to Makinde's claims, Wike, through his spokesman, Olayinka, accused the Oyo governor of political inconsistency.

"In 2007, he left PDP for ANPP because he failed to get a Senatorial ticket. In 2015, he left PDP for SDP because he failed to get a gubernatorial ticket."

He further alleged that Makinde's allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has always been conditional.

"In 2019, if not for the fact that he got the PDP ticket for Governorship, he would have defected to another party. In 2023, he joined the PDP G5 Governors to ensure his reelection," he said.

Based on this history, Olayinka issued a blunt prediction about the governor's future, saying, "He is Governor Seyi Makinde, and surely, after 2027, he will be in another party."

Olayinka further alleged that in 2022, Makinde worked against Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State to ensure that he would be the only PDP Governor in the Southwest.

"Ibadan Gomina General has never been loyal to anyone or any political party; he is only about himself.

"Ask Hon Mulikat Adeola, Hon Muraina, HE Hazeem Gbolarumi, Olopoeeyan, Auxiliary, Senator Hosea Agboola (Alleluyah) and others," he said, listing several prominent Oyo State political figures who have had falling-outs with the governor.

Earlier, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had asked Wike to allow others to make their political choices, insisting that, unlike his former ally, he won't be supporting President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Governor Makinde spoke on Tuesday during a media chat in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he explained that Wike cannot dictate political choices to others.

Makinde, who recalled a meeting between him, Tinubu, and Wike, claimed that the former Rivers State governor told the president he would "hold the PDP" for him in 2027.

"I was in a meeting with President Tinubu, Nyesom Wike, and others when Wike volunteered to hold the PDP for Tinubu against 2027, and I was in shock," the governor said. "Wike can support the president in 2027, but I will not."

The governor asked Wike to "allow us to make our choice" and said his immediate goal is to ensure that "PDP survives".

Makinde said he regrets supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, admitting that the decision did not produce the outcome he had hoped for.

Makinde explained that his decision to support Tinubu, who was then the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was based on the belief that he would act in the national interest if elected.

"I said it earlier, I'm human. I supported the current president, even though in another party at that time, because I thought we'll do what is right for the country," Makinde said.

He added that he believed the president would "reset the country" and bring together competent individuals from across Nigeria to address the nation's challenges.

"But unfortunately, that is not what we're seeing. I regret that action. Yes, I do," the governor said.

Expressing concern over the survival of democracy and the future of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the governor vowed that he would not support President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Makinde also disclosed the reason behind his political disagreement with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

According to him, the rift between him and Wike began after the minister told Tinubu during a meeting that he would "hold PDP" for the President ahead of the 2027 election, a statement Makinde said was made without the consent of other party stakeholders.

"I was in a meeting with the President and Wike and a few others, and Wike said to the President that 'I will hold PDP for you against 2027,' Makinde said. "So, we got up, and I asked Wike, 'did we agree to this?"'

Makinde noted that while Wike is entitled to support Tinubu's re-election bid, other members of the party also have the right to protect the PDP and oppose any move that could weaken democratic pluralism.

Two Rivers PDP Senators Join APC

Meanwhile, two senators from Rivers State, Allwell Onyesoh, representing Rivers South-East, and Mpigi Barinada, Rivers West lawmaker, have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the defections on Tuesday during plenary after reading the letters submitted by the lawmakers to the Senate.

In his letter, Mpigi formally declared his decision to join the APC, expressing gratitude to the PDP for giving him his first opportunity to serve in the Senate.

"Today, I formally joined the All Progressives Congress," Mpigi said, adding that he had communicated his resignation to the PDP at both the ward and local government levels.

"I thank my former party, the Peoples Democratic Party, for affording me the first opportunity to enter the red chamber," he stated.

Barinada, in his letter, said his decision to defect followed extensive consultations with his constituents, noting that the move was taken in what he described as their collective interest.

Speaking after the announcements, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele said the APC was constitutionally bound to admit new members without discrimination.

"The ruling party that produced us is a party registered under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Bamidele said, adding that the APC had a responsibility to open its doors to those willing to join.

He noted that lawmakers were entitled to defect if they believed the government was performing well and had the support of their constituents.

"If a government is doing well in the estimation of stakeholders, it is allowed in a democracy for such legislators to cross carpet," he said.

Bamidele dismissed claims that the defections were part of a plan to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, insisting that the lawmakers acted voluntarily.

"Nobody is joining our party under any form of coercion," he said.

In his speech, Akpabio urged the APC to learn from the internal challenges confronting the PDP, stressing that all members, including defectors, must be treated equally. He also emphasised the need for the party to uphold internal democracy.

The defections were witnessed by former senator Magnus Abe, members of the House of Representatives, and officials of the APC National Working Committee.

The APC delegation was led by Bukar Dalori, deputy national chairman, and included Ajibola Basiru, national secretary; Victor Giadom, vice chairman, South-South; Felix Morka, national publicity secretary; and Duro Meseko, deputy national publicity secretary.

Dalori, Giadon, Others Present As 6 Rivers PDP Lawmakers Join APC

The deputy national chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ali Dalori, the party's national vice chairman (South-south), Hon. Victor Giadom and other national officers on Tuesday came to the floor of the House of Representatives to witness the defection of six Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers to the ruling party.

The defectors are Hon. Robinson Dekor, Hon. Bob Solomon, Hon. Cyril Hart, Hon. Victor Obuzor, Hon. Blessing Amadi, and Hon. Felix Uche.

In their separate letters, read by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, the lawmakers cited "irreconcilable differences" and internal divisions within their former parties, as well as their desire to support President Bola Tinubu, as reasons for their defections to the APC.

These defections came on the heels of the recent defection of the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, from the PDP to the APC.

Only last week, four members of the House of Representatives from Rivers State defected from their respective political parties to the APC.

They included: Hon. Awaji Inombek (PDP), Hon.Boma Goodhead (PDP), Hon. Manuchim Umezurike (LP) and Hon.Boniface Emerengwa (PDP).