Nigeria: Inuwa Yahaya's Environmental Remediation Drive

As one criss-crosses the southern axis of Gombe metropolis - from Pantami to Doma, and Wuro Shi'e to Barunde - a remarkable and reassuring transformation comes into view.

The once-notorious gully corridors that carved through more than a dozen communities, destroying land, property, livelihoods and the socio-economic fabric of residents, are now giving way to signs of stability, safety, and renewed hope.

Heavy-duty construction machines and equipment can be seen actively working at multiple locations, executing the multi-billion-naira gully erosion control intervention undertaken by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

This massive project traverses several densely populated, predominantly low-income communities within the Gombe metropolis; areas that have, for decades, borne the brunt of environmental degradation.

For the residents, this intervention goes far beyond the laying of concrete channels to halt the advance of erosion.

It represents the end of a long chapter of destruction of lives and property, and a release from the psychological trauma and sleepless nights that accompanied every heavy rainfall.

The project has also delivered significant socio-economic relief.

Property owners affected by the intervention have received compensation totaling over 2 billion naira, providing a critical financial cushion and restoring dignity to families whose homes and livelihoods were previously under constant threat.

Earlier a similar project executed, covering about 21 kilometres along the FCE corridor, generated more than 7,000 direct jobs for Gombe residents during construction.

With the current intervention valued at over 50 billion naira, even greater employment opportunities are expected, further stimulating the local economy.

Beyond its immediate environmental impact, the project is resolving a longstanding infrastructure challenge.

Gully erosion has historically obstructed the construction of roads, bridges, water facilities, and other public utilities.

With this comprehensive control system in place, roads will remain connected, bridges will be seamlessly integrated, and access to communities will no longer be disrupted during the rainy season.

Importantly, the intervention extends beyond engineering solutions.

Communities along the gully corridor are to benefit from livelihood support programmes, vocational training, climate-smart agriculture initiatives, and resilience-building measures aimed at helping residents adapt to climate change and secure sustainable incomes.

The project also incorporates bioremediation strategies, including extensive tree planting and vegetation restoration.

These measures will provide additional protection against erosion while gradually restoring lost biodiversity and improving the local ecosystem.

For Governor Inuwa Yahaya, gully control is not merely about concrete structures, but about the lives saved, the livelihoods restored, the businesses rescued, and the hope of survival rekindled.

Gombe Assembly Approves N617.95bn Budget for 2026 Fiscal Year

The Gombe State House of Assembly has approved a total budget of N617,953,083,000 for the 2026 fiscal year, following the recommendation of its Appropriation Committee.

Presenting the committee's report, the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Hon. Aliyu Baba Manu, who led an eight-member committee, said the approved sum represents the proposed budget size for the state in the 2026 fiscal year.

It would be recalled that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had earlier presented a budget proposal of N535,691,983,000 to the House for consideration and approval.

According to the committee, the approved budget reflects an increase of N82,261,100,000 over the executive proposal, with a projected healthy closing balance of N58,931,158,204.

The House subsequently adopted the committee's recommendation and formally approved N617,953,083,000 as the total budget size for Gombe State for the 2026 fiscal year.

In addition, the committee recommended that the revenue of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources be fully captured in the state's Revenue Law.

This, it noted, would enable the ministry to effectively harness and generate increased revenue for the state.