Liberia: Govt Summons Indian Ambassador Over Student Death

The government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday December 23, 2025, summoned Mr. Manoj Bihari Verma, Ambassador of India to Liberia, to provide information on the death of Mr. Sam Paor Juday, a Liberian citizen who was studying at Kalinga University in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Mr. Juday reportedly died on December 22, 2025, and the circumstances leading to his death are yet to be fully established by the authorities.

During the meeting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr. Juday and an autopsy on the actual cause of death.

Ambassador Verma expressed condolences to the government and people of Liberia on behalf of the Government of India on the passing of Mr. Juday and informed that the competent authorities, including the university and the local police, are fully seized of the matter.

The Embassy of India will provide up-to-date information on progress made on the investigation and the way forward on this matter.

The Ministry is also in contact with the family members of the deceased here in Liberia.

The Ministry of Foreign assures all citizens of the Government of Liberia's commitment to the protection of the rights and dignity of Liberian nationals abroad.