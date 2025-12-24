Liberia: MIA Warns Traditional Leaders Against Politics, Intimidation

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has issued a stern warning to traditional leaders, cautioning them against using culture and tradition as tools of intimidation, harassment, or political mobilization. The warning comes amid growing concerns over the politicization of traditional authority and its impact on peace, social cohesion, and democratic governance at the local level.

The caution was delivered in an unusually firm tone by William Jallah, Assistant Minister for Cultural, speaking on behalf of Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumali, during an official honoring program organized by the Margibi County Administration. The event, held on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI), brought together paramount chiefs, clan chiefs, general town chiefs, elders, and their families from across the county.

Also in attendance were senior government officials and prominent Margibians, including Representative Ellen Attoh Wreh, underscoring the national significance attached to the message.

Addressing the gathering, the MIA official warned chiefs and elders to desist from abusing their cultural authority to instill fear or suppress dissent among the people they lead.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Don't use the culture to intimidate your citizens, don't use the culture to harass your citizens, don't use the culture to molest your citizens," he said. "Rather, use culture to bring them together so that you can work together to build your respective chiefdoms, clans and sections."

He emphasized that traditional leadership exists not to advance personal interests, but to maintain peace, foster development, and serve as a bridge between the state and local communities. According to the ministry, the government relies heavily on chiefs to keep citizens informed about national policies and local governance issues, making neutrality and trust essential.

Warning against Political Partisanship

A central focus of the MIA's message was a clear directive for traditional leaders to stay out of partisan politics, including refraining from wearing political party paraphernalia.

"You should not wear party T-shirts. You should not be partisans as paramount chiefs," the official quoted Minister Nyumali as saying. "You are the head of your respective chiefdoms. You are the custodian of the tradition."

The ministry warned that when chiefs openly align with political parties, it compromises their ability to act impartially--especially during political disputes or election-related conflicts involving their preferred parties.

By law, the MIA reminded the gathering, chiefs' activities are structured and coordinated as part of Liberia's decentralization framework. Only recognized paramount chiefs, clan chiefs, and general town chiefs form part of the Council of Chiefs, and their authority must be exercised strictly within the confines of the Constitution.

"They are the first security in their areas," the official noted, adding that fear-based leadership undermines cooperation and development.

The warning also revives painful memories of recent history, particularly during the administration of former President George Manneh Weah, when some traditional leaders were widely accused of openly aligning with the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

One of the most cited examples is former head of the National Traditional Council, Zanzan Karwor. During the Weah administration, Karwor was frequently criticized by civil society actors and opposition figures for engaging in overt political activism, including publicly attacking citizens who spoke against the CDC-led government.

In several instances, critics alleged that Karwor used his traditional stature to delegitimize dissent, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in some communities. Some argue that such conduct blurred the line between cultural leadership and political enforcement, weakening traditional institutions and eroding public trust.

"The danger is that when chiefs become political actors, citizens who disagree with the ruling party feel unsafe in their own communities," political commentator at the time and current Senator of Montserrado, Abraham Darius Dillon, said in an interview in 2023. "It turns tradition into an instrument of coercion rather than unity."

The politicization of traditional leadership carries far-reaching consequences. In rural Liberia, where chiefs wield immense influence, political alignment can marginalize opposition voices, restrict freedom of expression, and fuel local conflicts. It also undermines the role of chiefs as neutral arbiters in disputes, increasing the risk of violence during elections or political transitions.

Moreover, intimidation under the guise of culture discourages citizen participation in development initiatives and weakens accountability. When people fear their chiefs, collaboration breaks down, and the very essence of traditional leadership--consensus-building and communal progress--is lost.

The MIA's warning, therefore, is seen as an attempt to reset boundaries and reassert the constitutional role of traditional leaders as unifying figures rather than political enforcers.

Margibi County Superintendent Ojay Morris Jr., speaking at the ceremony, said the honoring program was organized to recognize chiefs and elders as "owners of the land" and custodians of culture, so they could in turn bless and guide the county.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He praised their support in upholding tradition, describing culture as "the threads that bind the county together."

"These values do not only tell the story of Margibi's heritage," Morris said, "they also inspire future generations and establish a stronger, more unified community."

Calling for collective action, the superintendent urged respect for every voice and pledged to work "hand in hands" with traditional leaders to promote peace, development, and shared cultural pride.

He described chiefs and elders as "guardians of our culture, advocates for unity, and champions of our shared future."

The program--reportedly the first of its kind since Margibi's establishment--was widely praised by attendees as a timely reminder of the power of tradition amid modern political pressures. Local chiefs echoed commitments to cultural preservation while supporting development initiatives.

For many observers, the MIA's message represents a critical intervention: a reminder that traditional authority derives its legitimacy from service, neutrality, and moral leadership--not political loyalty.

As Liberia continues to consolidate its democracy, the challenge will be ensuring that chiefs remain true custodians of culture and peace, resisting the temptations of partisan politics that have, in the past, divided communities and weakened trust in traditional institutions.