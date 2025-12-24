Nigeria: Davido Joins Accord Party, Follows Uncle Governor Adeleke

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced his decision to formally join the Accord Party, aligning politically with his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The singer made the announcement on Tuesday via his verified X handle, saying he would be in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Wednesday to collect his party membership card.

"I Will be live in Osun to pick up my @AccordPartyNG membership card @ IMOLE HOUSE OSOGBO Tomorrow... see you soon ACCORDINGLY 😇 Cc @AAdeleke_01," the singer wrote.

His move comes barely two weeks after Governor Adeleke adopted the Accord Party as his new political platform ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election.

The governor formally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party on December 9, 2025, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Osogbo, in the presence of national and state party leaders.

Explaining his decision at the time, Adeleke cited the leadership crisis at the national level of the PDP, saying he had joined the Accord Party on November 6 after consultations with stakeholders and opinion leaders to pursue his re-election bid.

Davido had earlier reacted to his uncle's resignation by reposting the announcement on social media with the caption "Jeje...".