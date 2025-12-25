Morocco/Comoros: Brahim Diaz feels at home as Morocco begin AFCON 2025 with statement win

Brahim Diaz announced himself on the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations stage in emphatic fashion, scoring the opening goal as hosts Morocco launched their TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 campaign with a confident 2-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday in Rabat.

In front of a vibrant home crowd, Diaz was at the heart of Morocco’s attacking play.

His breakthrough goal not only eased early pressure on the Atlas Lions, but also ignited celebrations around the stadium and host nation as the hosts took a firm grip on their opening match.

The Atlas Lions ace was voted TotalEnergies Man of the Match and spoke openly about the deep sense of belonging he feels when representing Morocco.

“I feel at home. I feel really good and know that the people love me,” Diaz said.

“I want to give it my best when representing Morocco because without them I would not be here and not be playing football. I’m so happy to be here and give everything for my country.”

Those words were reflected on the pitch. Constantly demanding the ball and driving at the Comoros defence.

Sunday’s Diaz inspired victory puts the hosts in a confident position and in the driving seat of what promises to be an exciting Group A.

Up next for Morocco will be a clash against Mali on 26 December, while Comoros will be looking to bounce back stronger against 2012 champions Zambia on 29 December.