Tanzania/Nigeria: Afcon 2025 Preview - Super Eagles Seek Strong Start Against Tanzania in Group C Opener

The Super Eagles go into the match as clear favourites, but they know AFCON games are rarely straightforward, especially on opening day.

Nigeria will begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Tuesday with a Group C opener against Tanzania in Fès, Morocco.

The Super Eagles go into the match as clear favourites, but they know AFCON games are rarely straightforward, especially on opening day.

For Nigeria, this tournament carries extra meaning.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

After missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, AFCON 2025 has become an opportunity to lift spirits and restore confidence among fans.

A good start against Tanzania is seen as vital.

Tanzania, known as the Taifa Stars, are making only their fourth AFCON appearance.

Their previous outings in 1980, 2019 and 2023 all ended at the group stage.

They are yet to record a win at the finals, having drawn three and lost six matches so far.

Nigeria, on the other hand, are one of Africa's most experienced teams, appearing at the tournament for the 21st time.

The difference in history is clear. Nigeria have won the AFCON three times, finished runners-up five times and placed third on eight occasions.

They have played 104 matches in the competition, compared to Tanzania's 10.

Still, Nigeria are aware that reputation alone does not guarantee victory.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle faces his first AFCON match with heavy expectations.

He has already said that Nigerians expect the team to win every game, a reality that puts pressure on both the players and the coaching staff.

"Our first game is a big game and the first game is very important and for sure we want to win this game." the Super Eagles Coach said at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

Chelle is expected to trust his regulars.

Stanley Nwabali should start in goal, with Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey likely to form the central defence.

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi are tipped to play as wing-backs. In midfield, new captain Wilfred Ndidi is set to anchor the team alongside Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi. Up front, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Simon Moses are expected to lead the attack.

Nigeria also have strong options on the bench. Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu, Raphael Onyedika, and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro provide Chelle with flexibility in case changes are needed during the match.

Tanzania will rely on experience and organisation.

Their coach, Miguel Gamondi, is expected to build his team around captain Mbwana Samatta, who plays in France, and winger Simon Msuva, one of their most capped players.

Midfielder Feisal Salum and wing-back Mohammed Hussein are also key figures who can trouble Nigeria if given space.

History strongly favours the Super Eagles.

Nigeria are unbeaten in seven meetings with Tanzania, winning four and drawing three.

Their only AFCON meeting came in 1980, when Nigeria won 3-1 in the opening match of the tournament, which they eventually lifted on home soil.

That parallel is not lost on Nigerian fans.

Once again, Nigeria open their AFCON campaign against Tanzania, hoping for another positive start.

Nigeria's recent AFCON record is impressive.

They have finished in the top three in 13 of their last 15 appearances and have lost just one of their previous 14 group-stage matches.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They are also unbeaten in their opening games at the last three tournaments.

However, caution remains important. At the last AFCON, Nigeria drew their opening match before finding their rhythm and reaching the final.

Chelle's side will want to avoid a slow start this time, especially in a group that also includes Tunisia and Uganda.

Weather could also be a factor. Fès is expected to be cold on match day, but Nigeria's Europe-based players should be better equipped to cope with the conditions.

While the goal for Tanzania will be to compete strongly and try to make history by finally winning an AFCON match, the Super Eagles will definitely have another agenda.

Éric Chelle's men will be gunning to take all three points, build confidence and send a strong message to the rest of the continent.