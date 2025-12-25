Ministry of Finance Ghana and Afreximbank announce successful resolution of US$750 million facility

The Government of the Republic of Ghana, acting through the Ministry of Finance, and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) are pleased to announce successful resolution of the issues surrounding the US$750 million facility signed in 2022, to the satisfaction of both parties, enabling both parties to continue to partner for Ghana’s development agenda.
