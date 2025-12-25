Nigeria: Catholic Church Confirms All Pupils, Staff Abducted From Niger School Have Regained Freedom

"The final reconciliation confirms that 230 pupils and staff members were abducted during the attack on St. Mary's School, Papiri..."

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has confirmed that all pupils and staff abducted from St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, have been rescued and reunited with their families, bringing formal closure to the 21 November school attack that shocked the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Bishop of Kontagora, Bulus Yohanna, the diocese said a comprehensive reconciliation and verification exercise established that 230 persons were actually abducted during the raid and that all have now regained their freedom.

"The final reconciliation confirms that 230 pupils and staff members were abducted during the attack on St. Mary's School, Papiri, and all have been safely reunited with their families. No pupil or staff member remains in captivity," Mr Yohanna said.

According to the diocese, the abducted persons comprised 12 staff members, 14 secondary school students, and 204 nursery and primary pupils.

The bishop explained that the reconciliation exercise became necessary because of conflicting figures that circulated in the days following the attack, a situation he attributed to panic, poor communication, and the chaotic circumstances under which the abduction occurred.

"In the immediate aftermath of the incident, an initial headcount suggested that 315 persons were missing," the statement said. "As clarity gradually emerged, it became evident that not all those initially listed had been abducted."

He said that by Sunday, 23 November, the number of missing persons had dropped to 265 after 50 pupils were confirmed to have escaped on their own or reunited with their parents independently.

"In summary, out of the initial 315 persons reported missing, 85 were later confirmed to have either escaped or not been abducted, leaving a verified total of 230 abducted persons," the bishop said.

The diocese stressed that the discrepancies were neither deliberate nor misleading. Mr Yohanna said several pupils fled into nearby bushes during the attack, while others could not be immediately accounted for because their parents were not present during the early stages of verification.

"The confusion reflected the reality of a fast-moving and emotionally charged crisis. At no point was there any intention to mislead the public or exaggerate figures," he said.

How the abduction happened

PREMIUM TIMES reports that terrorists attacked the boarding school in the early hours of 21 November, moving from dormitory to dormitory and forcing pupils and staff into nearby forests. The incident triggered national outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of schools, particularly in rural communities across northern Nigeria.

In the days that followed, the school management conducted emergency headcounts, trauma support, and coordination with parents, while church leaders repeatedly appealed for calm and prayers.

As pressure mounted, security agencies intensified operations across parts of Niger, Kebbi, and Kwara states, with the federal government deploying additional troops and surveillance assets. Authorities also ordered the temporary closure of schools in high-risk areas.

Earlier reports confirmed that 50 pupils escaped within the first two days of the abduction. On 7 December, the government announced the release of 100 pupils, marking the first major breakthrough. The remaining 130 students and staff members were freed on Sunday.

Appreciation and next steps

The Diocese of Kontagora expressed gratitude to the federal and Niger State governments, security agencies, community leaders, and religious bodies for their roles in securing the release of the abducted pupils and staff.

"We are deeply grateful to the Nigerian government, the Niger State government, and all security agencies whose interventions were instrumental in bringing this painful episode to an end," the bishop said.

The diocese also acknowledged the resilience of the pupils, their families, and the Catholic sisters who remained engaged throughout the crisis, even as calls continue for stronger protection of schools and vulnerable communities.

The Papiri abduction occurred amid a broader wave of insecurity in Niger State, including recent attacks on farming communities in Shiroro and Agwara local government areas, underscoring persistent security challenges despite ongoing operations by law enforcement agencies.

While the release of all abductees has brought relief to families and the wider Catholic community, rights groups and education advocates have renewed calls for concrete measures to prevent future attacks on schools and ensure accountability for those responsible.