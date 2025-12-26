Nigeria-United States Security Cooperation And Intelligence Collaboration Hits At Terrorist Targets In Nigeria

26 December 2025
Government of Nigeria (Abuja)
By Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Abuja — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria confirms that Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism. This has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West.

In line with established international practice and bilateral understandings, this cooperation includes the exchange of intelligence, strategic coordination, and other forms of support consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security.

Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. Terrorist violence in any form whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities remains an affront to Nigeria's values and to international peace and security.

The Federal Government continues to work closely with its partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats, while strengthening Nigeria's own security institutions and intelligence capabilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to engage relevant partners and keep the public informed through appropriate official channels.

Signed: Kimiebi lmomotimi Ebienfa, anipr Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

