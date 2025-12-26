Nigeria: Simba TVs Partners Credicorp to Empower 10,000 Women

25 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Mary Nnah

Simba TVS, the pioneer of the Queen Riders Programme, Nigeria's largest women-focused automobile empowerment initiative, has strengthened its partnership with the Consumer Credit Corporation of Nigeria (CREDICORP) and Gamma Mobility in support of the Federal Government-led Mobility Programme aimed at economically empowering 10,000 women nationwide.

The collaboration was officially launched in the Federal Capital Territory, where CREDICORP, in partnership with Gamma Mobility, Sub-city handed over a fleet of "TVS King Deluxe Plus" Tricycles (popularly known as Keke), alongside certificates of proficiency, to women trained by Simba TVS as professional riders under the Queen Riders initiative.

Speaking on the Programme, Simba TVS management emphasised that the company intentionally prioritises women due to their critical role as drivers of economic growth.

"At Simba TVS, women's empowerment means access to skills, reliable tools, and real opportunities, a platform to express independence, confidence, and dignity. These TVS Tricycles are not just vehicles; they are income-generating assets that will enable women to build sustainable businesses, earn steady livelihoods, and support their families. We are proud to lead the Queen Riders Programme alongside partners who share our commitment to inclusive growth."

Speaking at the event, CREDICORP Managing Director, Uzoma Nwagba highlighted the long-standing relationship between CREDICORP and Simba TVS, noting that the partnership has been built on trust, shared values, and a commitment to delivering practical mobility solutions. He revealed that the CREDICORP leadership has undertaken several visits to the Simba TVS assembly plant in Lagos, which, according to him, reinforced confidence in the company's manufacturing standards, local capacity, and long-term commitment to Nigeria's mobility and industrial development.

