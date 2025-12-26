Nigeria: Scan Support Orphanage With Foodstuffs, Cash Donations

Maritime Journalists under the aegis of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, paid a charity visit to Chosen Child Orphanage and Care Centre in Lagos State as part of the association's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Led by its President, Mr. Moses Ebosele, the SCAN delegation interacted with the children and caregivers at the home, sharing moments of encouragement, goodwill and fellowship. The visit also featured the presentation of food items and cash support to assist the orphanage in meeting the welfare, nutritional and general upkeep needs of the children.

Speaking during the visit, Ebosele said the initiative reflects SCAN's belief in giving back to society and supporting vulnerable members of the community. He noted that caring for children without parental support is a collective responsibility that should not be left to a few individuals.

In appreciation, the founder and matron of Chosen Child Orphanage and Care Centre, Mrs Loisa Ayuba expressed gratitude to SCAN for the timely donations, describing them as meaningful contributions that would go a long way in meeting the needs of the children.

According to Ebosele, the visit underscores the association's commitment to social impact initiatives aimed at improving lives and fostering sustainable community development in Lagos State and beyond.